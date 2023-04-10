Everyone enjoys eating street food, and it's hard to resist it. There is an endless array of mouth-watering Indian street foods, including aloo tikki, golgappe, chaat, etc. Chaat is a delicious Indian street snack that is served with papdi, a deep-fried flatbread, sweet and salty yoghurt, spices, chopped potatoes, green chutney, and sweet and sour imli ki chutney. Chaats are so delicious that it can be difficult to resist them. And it appears that even Masaba Gupta, a well-known fashion designer, gave in to her cravings for this street food and chose to make it herself. Masaba Gupta recently posted a photo of a healthy chaat bowl to her Instagram stories.











In the picture, you can see Masaba Gupta holding a sizable bowl of chaat which she has nearly finished. It has some pieces of boiled potatoes, makhana, fresh coriander leaves, pomegranate seeds and yoghurt.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "How To Curb Chaat Cravings on a Sunday 101 #masabaswearsby". Not just that, she also mentioned a short recipe of her healthy chaat bowl. She wrote, "Health+Flavour" and listed down the ingredients, "sweet potato, makhana, peanuts, pomegranate, yoghurt, roasted jeera powder, mint chutney, red chilli powder."











There's no doubt that Masaba Gupta is a big-time foodie and enjoys eating different cuisines. A few weeks back, she took to Instagram to share a story of her "Epic Korean Egg Rice Breakfast".

In the picture, you can see a big a bowl of cooked rice, topped with spring onions and boiled eggs. Atop the picture she wrote, "Eggs soaked overnight in soy water/honey/spring onions/jalapenos/sesame." Her tasty Korean rice bowl indeed looked drool-worthy.











Masaba Gupta loves sharing her healthy food recipes on her Instagram stories and has made a special highlight for food to add all her recipes.