Fusion recipes often leave the internet divided. While some foodies prefer enjoying a dish in its traditional form, others like to blend or pair ingredients to create harmonious new flavours. Sometimes, though, these experiments can turn into complete disasters. A recent video making the rounds on social media features one such fusion recipe: butter chicken ice cream. Yes, you read that right. The clip was shared by content creator Juliette Moreno, whose bio carries an intriguing tagline: "cooking with no rules."





In the video, she can be seen preparing butter chicken ice cream while saying, "This is perfect if you have leftover butter chicken." She takes a generous portion of butter chicken in a bowl, adds a few other ingredients, and blends them together. She explains, "Just mix butter chicken, heavy cream, condensed milk and sugar. Blend it all together so the chicken chunks become completely smooth."





Afterward, she freezes the mixture overnight and then uses her ice cream maker to turn it into what she describes as a delicious ice cream. In the end, while enjoying two scoops of the butter chicken ice cream, she shares her verdict: "I definitely think this is my new favourite ice cream."

Watch the full video below:

The butter chicken ice cream recipe instantly angered foodies, who expressed their utmost disappointment in the comments section. When the content creator asked in one of the comments, "Who's ready for my culinary school era?" a user responded, "I'm ready for the FBI to find you and arrest you." Another added, "I'm not. You'd better still make insane stuff. Haha." Someone else commented, "I don't think they're ready for you!"





Yet another person stated, "I'm not ready. After witnessing the murder of butter chicken, I'm traumatised and scared for all future recipes. FBI, please intervene before more taste buds are endangered!" Meanwhile, another social media user remarked, "Hats off to that culinary school that accepted you."





A foodie bluntly asked, "Girl, what's wrong with you?" "Should not be mixing these two foods," someone exclaimed. "Usually I don't feel repulsion from your channel, but for some reason when you said add condensed milk, my stomach dropped," read another comment. Many others dropped GIFs depicting vomiting and urged her to "stop" making such fusion recipes.





What do you think about the butter chicken ice cream recipe? Let us know in the comments.