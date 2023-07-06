The food served at weddings is no less than a feast for us. In India especially, we are used to so many buffet counters featuring eclectic food from all over the world. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could somehow get our favourite fast foods too served at our wedding? Recently, a couple had ordered food from McDonald's for their wedding guests and the internet loved the idea. And now, taking a cue from this story, McDonald's Indonesia has launched a special wedding package to make your wedding menu stand out.

While McDonald's has been known to host small parties and birthdays on their premises, this is the first time they are offering catering at weddings. The burger chain has announced its first-ever catering package priced at just Rs 19,165 approximately. For this amount, you will get 100 chicken burgers and 100 packets of their signature chicken nuggets. You can also opt for a higher amount and get a greater quantity if your guest list requires it. Take a look at the post they shared:

Also Read: "Most Expensive McDonald's I've Ever Had": Customer Fined INR 10K For Eating Slowly



Also Read: Woman Shares Surprising Differences Between McDonald's Australia And USA

McDonald's Indonesia explained all about the wedding package in their Instagram post. "McD'ers, let's make your wedding moment more memorable with the Wedding Mekdi package! For only IDR 3.5 million, you can get 100 pcs of Chicken Burger & 100 packages of McNuggets containing 4 pcs. There are various other attractive package options available with a minimum order of 200 pcs. Psstt.. You can ask for a food stall too! It's time to make unforgettable moments with McDonald's," read the caption to the post.

Instagram users couldn't help but react to the interesting new concept by McDonald's. "Can I get married at McDonald's too? I want the complete package," wrote one Indonesian Instagram user. "The new breakthrough is now an international restaurant brand entering into weddings," commented another. Another user requested, "Can we add French fries too if possible?"

What did you think of the McDonald's wedding package? Tell us your thoughts about the idea in the comments section below.