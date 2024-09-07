McDonald's India (North and East) just took your burger game to a whole new level with the launch of its Signature Collection - a range of gourmet burgers handcrafted by McDonald's chefs and imagined with the help of AI. This new line of burgers promises premium ingredients, bold flavours, and an elevated dining experience for fast-food lovers. The Signature Collection features two indulgent options: the Grand Cheeseburger (veg) and the Grand Chickenburger (non-veg). The star here?

A soft potato bun, making its debut in McDonald's North and East restaurants, that perfectly complements these gourmet creations. Vegetarians can enjoy a double dose of flavor with a cheddar cheese patty and a corn-and-cheese patty, paired with chipotle sauce, fresh lettuce, and crisp gherkins. Non-veg lovers are treated to a tender chicken patty layered with mayo, molten cheese, and sustainably sourced veggies, all in that signature potato bun.

Photo Credit: McDonald's India

What sets this collection apart is the attention to detail-each burger is served with complimentary fries on a wooden paddle, offering a dining experience that feels anything but fast-food. Plus, McDonald's Signature Collection crew uniforms add an extra touch of style to the experience. Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director of McDonald's India - North and East, stated, "The Signature Collection is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation, offering people a luxurious burger experience." Priced at INR 225 and 229, these burgers are available for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery through apps like Swiggy and Zomato.