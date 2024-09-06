Do you know about the world's most beautiful McDonald's? With interiors inspired by neo-Renaissance and neo-romantic features, a McDonald's inside an old train station in Hungary looks nothing like a typical fast food restaurant. The McDonald's at the Nyugati Railway Station in Budapest is a sight to behold with its antique lamps, painted stucco ceilings and vintage interiors. This McDonald's first opened in 1990 and after being closed for about eight months for renovation since January 2024, the stunning fast food restaurant has opened its gates for customers once again, reported the New York Post.





According to local outlet Magyar Epitok, the contractors said the renovation cost 1.8 billion HUF, which is slightly over USD 5 million (Rs 42 crores). The restaurant has preserved and carefully maintained its original values, even during and after the renovation.

Photo Credit: Instagram /mi_4son



All interior design elements are made of natural materials. The renovations also carry elements of the modern times - touch screen kiosks have been added along with the traditional cash registers. Guests also have the option to place their order via the McDonald's mobile phone application, or order directly to their table.

There's a new outdoor terrace for the McCafe, which has been moved to the entrance level. The interior was created based on the plans of an Australian design studio Landini, which were adapted by Hungarian interior designer Geza Sass to the conditions of the location, reported Magyar Epitok.

There are even special food options at this McDonald's, including the Goosey Gustav burger, which has foie gras on top, and gluten-free buns. The total seating capacity is about 280, including the terrace.