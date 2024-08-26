Most weddings are all about elegance with a fancy sit-down dinner, breathtaking decorations and the perfectly dressed bride and groom. However, many couples choose to add a bit of quirk to their wedding parties and this can be done with the food menu. If you ever wondered as a child that you would serve burgers and ice cream at your wedding, this American couple is truly making their childhood foodie dreams come true. A viral video on Instagram shows a table at a wedding party full of McDonald's burgers, fries, nuggets, Happy Meals, dips and ketchup packets.





The clip begins with a shot of the bride in a white dress and wearing blue shades, taking a bite of the McDonald's burger. The sign board at the table reads, "Let's keep the party going with the...Mr and Mrs," with the 'M' fashioned in the classic McDonald's logo font. Another shot shows the newly married couple enjoying burgers together.

The viral video has clocked over 30 million views. The text on the video reads, "POV: You have McDonald's at your wedding."

Watch the video here:







Viewers had mixed reactions to the idea of serving food from a popular fast food chain at a wedding party. Take a look:





"Getting McMarried is crazy," a funny comment read. One remarked, "Cool if you're rich, ghetto if you're poor."

Many questioned if the food would still taste good after a while. An Instagram user wrote, "McDonald's that's not eaten within ten minutes of being cooked is appalling." Another unimpressed viewer wrote, "I love McDonald's too, but I feel like it is so weird for a wedding, but you do you, hope you all are happy."





What are your thoughts on serving food from McDonald's at a wedding? Share your views in the comments section.