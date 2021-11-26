As the tomato prices continue to surge, the country is left with no option but to give up on one of its most versatile ingredients. The hike is nowhere near slowing down and in fact, in many parts of the country; the prices have reached around Rs.120 per kilo. While we are trying to save our bucks by using less or no tomatoes in our everyday cooking, we desperately miss the tangy and tarty flavors of the red vegetable. Besides, half of the recipes that call for tomatoes don't feel the same without them. But not anymore! We did a little digging and found some of the other versatile ingredients that can be used to make creamy velvety gravies and spicy savory dishes. Turns out there are many ways to substitute tomatoes in everyday cooking.

Here Are 5 Ingredients That You Can Use Instead Of Tomato For Gravy Dishes:

1. Curd:

Curd-based dishes are the closes when it comes to the tangy flavors that a tomato dish would have provided. Besides, curd makes for an excellent thickener for the gravy and the base turns our rich and luscious. From a unique Dahi chicken to a more common Dahi aloo, there are many other recipes you can revamp with curd to copy the flavors of tomatoes.





2. Besan:

The first dish that comes to our mind when we talk about besan-based recipes is kadhi. Kadhi is a beloved part of many cuisines and there are more than enough recipes to last you until the prices decrease. From Rajasthani, Garhwali to Gujarati, most of the regional kadhi recipes do not require tomatoes and are easy to make too. Learn more about these tomato-less kadhi recipes here.

Kadhi is a delicious besan based recipe

3. Saag:

We know that saag is not a substitute for the tantalizing flavors of tomatoes, but thankfully these saag-based recipes can help you whip some enticing dishes without the use of tomatoes in them. The fact that we are approaching the peak of the winter season sure does help, our pantries are full of fresh leafy greens these days and you can easily pick one of them to make a luscious gravy dish like saag wala chicken or palak paneer. Even if the recipe calls for tomatoes, you can easily skip them since the vibrant and fresh saag is enough to flavor the dish.





4. Pudina & Dhaniya:

There is a list of recipes that come under the tag of 'Hariyali', the specialty of these recipes is that they are made with a green paste which consists of dhaniya, pudina, ginger, and garlic. Most of these recipes do not call for tomatoes and use amchur powder instead to maintain the flavor profile of the said dishes. The most common dishes you can try are hariyali chicken tikka and hariyali murgh masala.

Hariylai murg has a refreshing and vibrant taste

5. Cream:

Have you tried those creamy and luscious malai items from the restaurant menu? We definitely have and we've loved it every single time. The thick gravy is made of cream and milk mix, most of the time it has pureed onions and ginger garlic but no tomatoes. And we love them just as much as any other tomatoes dishes, don't we? You can try a simple methi malai or an anda malai, or even the classic malai kofta.





Enjoy these recipes that can be made without tomatoes, you may use these ingredients to experiment and make other delectable food too. Which one are you trying first? Let us know in the comments below.