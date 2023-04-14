Growing up in the 70s or 80s meant that having a refrigerator was deemed a luxurious possession, albeit a basic one with limited functions. However, the advent of smart fridges has revolutionized our way of life. Once considered a luxury, these appliances have now become a household staple. Recently, actor Tara Deshpande shared veteran actress Meena Kumari's vintage fridge poster, evoking nostalgia on the internet as people share their memories of their first fridge.
Tara Deshpande took to Twitter to share a picture of the renowned actress posing with an early version of a refrigerator that was available in India. She began an online conversation by asking users to identify the refrigerator brand in the picture and to share their own memories of owning their first refrigerator. "I'm sure you'll recognise this beautiful lady but can you tell the brand of fridge? Do you remember the first fridge you got and when? Ours was a brand called "Admiral" and it lasted 35 years!" she captioned the post. Take a look:
I'm sure you'll recognise this beautiful lady but can you tell the brand of fridge? Do you remember the first fridge you got and when? Ours was a brand called Admiral and it lasted 35 years!! pic.twitter.com/fcPsIYxx0y— Tara Deshpande (@Tara_Deshpande) April 12, 2023
A number of Twitter users reacted to the post and were quick to identify the actress in the photograph. Since being shared, it has garnered over 110.5K views so far, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, many people tried to identify the brand of the refrigerator in the picture, with a significant number suggesting that it was an "Allwyn" or "Kelvinator." Both these brands of refrigerators were popular in Indian households during the 70s and 80s.
One person shared, "Parents' first fridge was Allwyn." Another user commented, "Ours was Kelvinator and it's still working."
"Kelvinator, if I am not wrong, was the one we bought and it lasted like 30 years too. I had to convince mom to get a new one," shared another.
Here's how other people reacted to the post:
Looks like Surfridge. My mat granny had it. Lasted for 50 years. Was still working when my uncle discarded. My Ma's wedding fridge was a Godrej one that didn't last, like the marriage, & she got a Kelvinator.— Piyali Sharma (@piyali0117) April 13, 2023
Fedders Lloyd. My aunt gave it us for free when they went for an upgrade. It was in half white colour and had a water dispenser in front. My Friends were thrilled to bits. My house became the preferred cricket venue purely because of the water dispenser 😁😁😁— V. Balaji (@cricketbalaji1) April 13, 2023
Ours first too was the same one. Fedders Lloyd was the name of the company. Zenith was the brand name of the refrigerator.— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) April 13, 2023
Kelvinator, was with us for 25 years.— Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) April 12, 2023
Kelvinator?? Godrej? The fridges back then just didn't get spoilt. Our old Godrej lasted for more than 30 years a d worked as well as ever— M Almoula (@MAlmoula5) April 12, 2023
My grandmother had a fridge by the brand name as Gem, was truly one. Somehow older refrigerators had better utility designs even if they were smaller— Meghan Ranade (@RideTheClouds) April 12, 2023
Do you remember your first fridge? Do let us know in the comments section below.