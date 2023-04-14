Growing up in the 70s or 80s meant that having a refrigerator was deemed a luxurious possession, albeit a basic one with limited functions. However, the advent of smart fridges has revolutionized our way of life. Once considered a luxury, these appliances have now become a household staple. Recently, actor Tara Deshpande shared veteran actress Meena Kumari's vintage fridge poster, evoking nostalgia on the internet as people share their memories of their first fridge.





Tara Deshpande took to Twitter to share a picture of the renowned actress posing with an early version of a refrigerator that was available in India. She began an online conversation by asking users to identify the refrigerator brand in the picture and to share their own memories of owning their first refrigerator. "I'm sure you'll recognise this beautiful lady but can you tell the brand of fridge? Do you remember the first fridge you got and when? Ours was a brand called "Admiral" and it lasted 35 years!" she captioned the post. Take a look:

A number of Twitter users reacted to the post and were quick to identify the actress in the photograph. Since being shared, it has garnered over 110.5K views so far, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, many people tried to identify the brand of the refrigerator in the picture, with a significant number suggesting that it was an "Allwyn" or "Kelvinator." Both these brands of refrigerators were popular in Indian households during the 70s and 80s.





One person shared, "Parents' first fridge was Allwyn." Another user commented, "Ours was Kelvinator and it's still working."





"Kelvinator, if I am not wrong, was the one we bought and it lasted like 30 years too. I had to convince mom to get a new one," shared another.





Here's how other people reacted to the post:

