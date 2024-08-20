The internet is full of bizarre food videos. From people eating cockroaches to unhygienic food preparation and crazy food fusions, you must have seen it all. But have you ever seen someone leaving their undergarments in a public place? If not, you must check out a video making rounds on Instagram. In the video, English influencer Chloe Lopez is seen standing in a bakery. She quickly removes her underwear and places it in a food tray before taking a trolley and starting to move. In her caption, she refers to the act as “leaving a donation.”





The video has clocked over 2 lakh views. Needless to say, the clip left people cringed.





A user wrote, “This is not so funny. Respect the food.”





Many said, “You should get jail time for this.”





Some even asked, “Are you okay mentally?”





“You are lucky I did not see you doing that, I will report you to the staff. You will be not leaving the store without being charge by the police,” read a comment.





A person commented, “You'd do anything to get likes and attentions. This completely illustrates your own insecurity and lack of respect for others.”





“This is too much,” wrote several people.





An Instagrammer wrote, “I'm glad I don't eat donuts anymore.”





“You have zero respect for yourself and zero integrity,” said a user.





This isn't the first time Chloe Lopez has left her underwear in a public place. Earlier, she shared another video where she is seen enjoying her coffee at an outdoor cafe. After finishing, she takes out her underwear and places it on top of the table before leaving. “Leaving a tip,” she wrote in the caption. Check it out:

Here is another video of the influencer dropping her underwear at the bar.

What do you think about Chloe Lopez's bizarre act? Let us know in the comments below.