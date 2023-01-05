There's nothing more satisfying than devouring freshly baked treats. Be it a slice of rich and decadent chocolate cake or a warm and comforting pudding, these sweet delights have the power to instantly lift our spirits even on the dreariest of days. While most of us like to visit popular western bakeries whenever we're craving something sweet, there's something about traditional Indian bakeries that sets them apart from others. The aroma of freshly baked goods in a traditional Indian bakery is something that is truly irresistible. Don't you agree? These bakeries have an old-world charm and always bring back a sense of nostalgia. So, if you're a dessert lover and want to try something different, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a list of iconic Indian bakeries that date back to the pre-independence era, which you should definitely visit. Take a look.





Here're 6 Iconic Pre-Independence Bakeries In India You Must Try:

1. Mambally's Royal Biscuit Factory, Kerala

Mambally's Royal Biscuit Factory, which opened its doors in 1880, has a special place in the hearts of Keralites. It was set up by Mambally Bapu in Thalassery and was the first ever bakery in the history of Kerala. It is also credited for making India's first ever Christmas cake. From barley biscuits, plum cake to soup sticks, veg puffs and more - this bakery has a variety of baked goods to offer! A visit to Thalassery is incomplete without stopping by at this iconic bakery.

Where: PFWQ+X7R, Palissery, Thalassery, Kerala 670103

PFWQ+X7R, Palissery, Thalassery, Kerala 670103 Cost For Two: Ranging from INR 830 - INR 2100

2. Glenary's, Darjeeling

Glenary's is one of the most iconic landmarks in Darjeeling. The existence of this cake shop dates back to the British colonial years. Back in the day, it was called Vado. It was only after India's independence, that its name got changed to Glenary's. This cafe offers a panoramic view of the hills, has warm interiors and an old-warm charm. If you ever visit this place, you should definitely try their breakfast sandwiches, cakes, pizzas and rolls. And not to miss the famous Darjeeling tea!

Where: Nehru Road Near Clock Tower, Chauk Bazaar, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101

Nehru Road Near Clock Tower, Chauk Bazaar, Darjeeling, West Bengal 734101 Cost For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)

3. Confeitaria 31 De Janerio, Goa

Another iconic bakery from the pre-independence era is Confeitaria 31 De Janerio. This quaint Portuguese bakery has been serving baked goodies since 1930. If you're someone who loves the smell of freshly baked goods, then this place is a must-try! This bakery has a vintage vibe and offers a wide range of Portuguese as well as local Goan desserts. Some of the most famous items on their menu include Swiss rolls, date cake, walnut cake and patties.

Where: Corte De Oiterio, Rua 31 de Janeiro, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001

Corte De Oiterio, Rua 31 de Janeiro, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001 Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

4. Bangalore Connection 1888, Bengaluru

Bangalore Connection 1888, founded by Priyank Sukanand, is inspired by Naidu Bakery, owned by his great-great-grandfather back in 1888. This iconic bakery tries to reclaim a piece of the city's past by offering the taste of old Bengaluru in a new space. Some of the most loved items on their menu include peanut butter cookies, coconut cookies, Irish coffee truffles and banana caramel tea cake. Pair these delicious baked goods with a cup of hot tea or coffee and you're in for a treat!

Where: Museum Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Museum Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001 Cost For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

5. Flury's, Kolkata

Flury's is one of the oldest and most well-known bakeries in Kolkata. Located in Park Street, the establishment was first opened in 1927. Today, it serves a wide variety of delectable sweet treats such as pastries, puddings and cakes, fresh from the oven. We recommend you all to try their almond pastry, baba cake, Viennese coffee and moccachino. So, the next time you're in Kolkata, you should definitely visit this iconic bakery.

Where: 18A, Park St, Park Street Area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

18A, Park St, Park Street Area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071 Cost For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

6. Wenger's, New Delhi

Established in the year 1926, Wenger's is one of the most loved bakeries in New Delhi. Over the years, this Swiss-style confectionery has attained legendary status amongst food outlets in the capital city and is now the oldest surviving establishment in Connaught Place. It offers a wide range of Swiss-style patisserie and flavourful snacks. Chocolate swiss roll, mutton puff, mocha pastry, marzipan and veg baguette are some of the most popular dishes on their menu.

Where: Shop No: A/16 Near, Road, Rajiv Chowk, Block A, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Shop No: A/16 Near, Road, Rajiv Chowk, Block A, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001 Cost For Two: INR 400 (Approx)









Try out these iconic bakeries and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.

