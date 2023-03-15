Donuts are such a delicious sweet indulgence. We all have a favourite kind of donut - chocolate, blueberry, cinnamon, hazelnut and others. We often buy boxes of donuts from stores and bakeries and enjoy them at home. Most donuts are best enjoyed when they are warm: the heat enhances the glaze on top, melts the filling inside and softens the donuts themselves. People usually use a microwave or oven to reheat them. But what do you do if you don't have these appliances? Some people try using a pan or tawa - but that only warms the bottom of the donut. What's more, the uneven heat sometimes burns the dessert. But there's actually a clever hack you can use while reheating donuts on a pan. Find out more below.

How To Reheat Donuts Without A Microwave Or Oven | How To Reheat Donuts On A Pan | How To Warm Donuts Using A Stove

A viral hack to reheat donuts was recently tested by Shivesh Bhatia, a baker and food blogger. He posted a reel on his Instagram page (@shivesh17) showing himself trying out this ingenious technique. In the video we see:

The baker places a pan on a stovetop and puts a chocolate-glazed donut in the centre.

He then adds two ice cubs on either side of the donut. The ice cubes begin to sizzle due to the heat.

The baker immediately seals the pan with a see-through lid.

The ice cubes melt and condense the lid. The baker then takes the donut out, showing the viewers the melted glaze and the heated interior.

Watch Shivesh Bhatia's original reel below:

Why You Must Try This Hack:

1. It keeps the donut moist and soft

In the comments, Shivesh mentioned, "I feel the ice cubes made sure the donut doesn't dry out while heating." We usually store donuts in the fridge, which makes tends to stiffen them. The moisture from the ice cubes helps soften the donut again. You may not get such a result even while using a microwave or oven.





2. It heats all parts of the donut

As mentioned earlier, reheating donuts on a pan in a regular way can cause the bottom to get burnt and the toppings to remain frozen. But this method melts the glaze and also warms the entire donut to the core. Remember to take use a proper non-stick pan though.





3. You can use it for reheating pizza too!

In the comments, many people mentioned that they use a similar method for reheating pizza: all you have to do is place a pizza slice in the pan, put the ice cubes on either side and seal the lid. Voila! Your pizza slice will be heated just right - with the cheese perfectly melted. The logic behind this hack is similar to another one that recently went viral. Click here for the full story.





Now you can buy and store donuts without having to worry about reheating them at home!

