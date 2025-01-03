Meghan Markle has announced a new show on an OTT platform - 'With Love, Meghan' - premiering on January 15, 2025. The show includes eight 30-minute episodes offering a glimpse into Meghan's home, life and friends, with guest appearances including actor Mindy Kaling and 'Suits' co-star Abigail Spencer. One of Meghan's passions that takes over the show is cooking. In the series, one can witness the Duchess of Sussex cooking some incredible recipes in her kitchen.





Meghan posted a trailer of the upcoming show on her new Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

What's Cooking In Meghan's Kitchen?

In one of the episodes, the Duchess makes a Caprese-style canape with tomatoes, mozzarella, olives and basil on top of a baguette.





She also makes a layered Victoria sponge cake with fresh raspberries and cream, a royal family favourite dessert, named after Queen Victoria, who was particularly fond of this cake.





Another sweet treat made by Meghan resembles traditional British dessert Eton Mess, consisting of strawberries, cream, mint and a berry coulis.





A savoury dish on Meghan's menu includes white fish paired with roast tomatoes, lemons, rosemary, and basil, and drizzled with olive oil.





She also bakes a focaccia - an Italian bread, and prepares a light summer dish with peaches, thinly sliced radishes and cucumber.





While Prince Harry is not starring in the show, he is seen in the trailer for a brief yet sweet moment.