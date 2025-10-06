Ever thought of enjoying your favourite cocktails behind bars - literally? Sounds straight out of a movie, right? Well, Melbourne's Alcotraz, a prison-themed bar, is turning that fantasy into reality. A video making waves on the internet, shared by Priyanka Sancheti on Instagram, shows a waiter in a security uniform welcoming guests with a cheerful, "Come on in, come on in," instantly setting the scene for a truly jailhouse experience. Soon, customers are given orange prisoner jumpsuits to wear and pose for their mugshots with fellow inmates. The entire setup, complete with iron bars and seating arrangements reminiscent of a real cell, adds to the immersive experience.





Guests are served bespoke cocktails and mocktails in their respective cells, allowing them to fully enjoy the theatrical atmosphere. A lady dressed as the 'superintendent of a jail,' alongside 'wardens' and 'jailors,' can also be seen in the video, taking rounds inside the jail-like restaurant. Sharing the video, Priyanka Sancheti wrote, "Prison-Themed Bar in Melbourne. This might be the most fun thing to do with your friends or the perfect quirky date night idea! This is a fully immersive bar-behind-bars experience, and it's a whole lotta fun."

She added, "The experience lasts around 1 hour and 45 minutes and is super fun and hilarious. You need to smuggle in alcohol, and once inside, you get to enjoy four bespoke cocktails or mocktails of your choice." According to the digital creator, the prison-themed bar is located at 592 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, and is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Tickets start from $65 (approximately Rs 5,770) per person.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has racked up 216k views on the social media platform - and counting.





One user commented, "That's so cool!"





Another wrote, "This looks thrilling."





Someone else added, "Guilty of having an awesome time!"





"Such a creative way to spend a night out," echoed several viewers.





"Wow, looks epic," read another comment.





One person exclaimed, "Omg, never knew this - so interesting!"

We're truly stunned by the concept of this prison-themed bar in Melbourne. Aren't you?