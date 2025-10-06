Videos of various types of Indian street eats available abroad often go viral for different reasons. Some places receive interest for their authentic dishes, while others grab eyeballs for fusion versions. In both cases, the prices of those Indian street foods often raise eyebrows, too. Recently, a food influencer in the USA shared her review of a range of Indian and desi-inspired street-style treats she tasted in New York. Her video quickly went viral and received a range of reactions on social media. Popular food vlogger Karissa Dumbacher said that she decided to only eat Indian street food for an entire day.





Also Read: 'Not Indian Food' - Desis Warn Foreign Artist Against Street-Style 'Anda Burger'





Her trail started at a spot called Madras Dosa Co., which is known for its cheesesteak dosas. She explained that they use "Italian flour that hydrates at 80%," which results in super crispy dosas. She showed off a dosa with a cheesy meaty filling, which was priced at 18$ (approx Rs 1600). She rated the meaty dosa 9/10, saying it was "So juicy and so well-seasoned and savoury." She relished it with creamy coconut chutney as well as a fiery red chutney - both of which she loved.

At the same food joint, the vlogger tried a loaded Canteen Chicken Sandwich (for 16$ or approx Rs 1400). She revealed that it had "three layers of the crispiest toast stuffed with melty cheese and chicken." She rated it 7.5/10, as she felt that there was perhaps too much bread. The sandwich came with two types of sauces: a tangy and a spicy one. Karissa preferred the latter, noting that it "added so much heat and so much flavour."





Next, the food influencer ordered pani puri from Desi Gali, which cost her 10$ (approx Rs 880). She filled the puris with spiced potatoes, chickpeas, tamarind chutney and pani. "It basically just explodes in your mouth with flavour," she exclaimed. She rated it 8/10, praising the crispy puris and calling this beloved Indian street food "the most satisfying thing ever." Karissa also tasted an acclaimed paneer roll from the same place. It was priced at 10$ too. She described the paratha as "buttery soft," and the chutneys as "flavourful" and "bright." She loved it so much that she rated it 10/10. "I feel it's the perfect breakfast wrap."





The final delicacy the vlogger included in her Indian feast was a dhokla chaat, which was 11$ (approx Rs 970). She mentioned that it was her first time trying this dish. "It's like this really fluffy, savoury chickpea cake that you smother in this creamy yoghurt sauce, mint chutney and tamarind chutney." She liked the crispy sev and the way the dhokla soaked up all the sauces and flavours. She rated it 7/10 and compared it to tres leches in a way. Watch the complete viral video below:

Also Read: 8 Countries Where Indian Food Is Surprisingly Easy To Find Abroad





Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"Everything looks yummy."





"Indian food is the best."





"Pani puri is the most satisfying thing ever!!!"





"Probably the first time I heard someone refer to dhokla as cake."





"Paani puri is the best one when someone serves it to you; it's nice to do it on your own, but even better when someone else puts it together."





"The spicy chutney is best for you to eat."





"That's the worst dhokla and pani puri you ever had. These aren't authentic dishes, please do visit Mumbai once for street food hoping."





"I love that you're eating Indian food, but authentic is so much better."

The viral video has clocked over 1.2 million views on Instagram so far.