The Indian street food scene is as versatile as it gets. Among the myriad of lip-smacking options, it is the humble pav bhaji that continues to win hearts with its delectable flavours. When the rich and spicy vegetable bhaji meets soft and buttery pavs, the burst of zest puts a satisfying smile on our faces. The best part? It can easily be prepared at home. Not long ago, a digital creator shared a pav bhaji recipe through a video on Instagram. However, instead of resorting to the traditional method, she used an AI-powered smart cooking appliance.





These tech-savvy machines, equipped with guided instructions, built-in scales, touchscreens and self-cleaning functions, automate basic cooking procedures like chopping, kneading, heating and stirring. The clip opened with the woman cutting cauliflower and capsicum before weighing vegetables like carrots, peas, tomatoes, potatoes, beetroot and other bhaji ingredients. Next, she sliced onions and put them inside the cooking jar, alongside ginger, garlic cloves and green chillies.

All the ingredients were evenly mashed after she pressed the “cutting” option. She then sprinkled jeera along with other masalas, poured oil into the jar, covered it with a lid and clicked on the “sauteed” button, causing steam to rise. Boiled tomatoes were added to the mix, after which she blended everything with a spatula. In the next step, the woman stirred red chilli powder, turmeric and other spices in a small bowl before adding them to the jar along with a dollop of butter and water – all carefully weighed. And voila! The bhaji was ready.





In the final pav-making process, the woman cut the buns in half and dipped them in a concoction of coriander leaves, butter, spices and oil on a griddle. Once the pav bhaji was complete, she transferred the dish to a plate and paired the delectable snack with a slice of lemon and diced onions. Her review? 4.5/5.

The internet was impressed with the recipe, but not the amount of time it took. Here's how they reacted:





“Isse jaldi to hum gas per bna lenege (I can prepare it faster on the gas stove),” pointed out a user.





“I'm new to cooking, but trust me, pav bhaji is the easiest of all,” revealed an individual.





“This clearly needs patience,” shared one person.





“Food will be ready in 3-5 business days,” read a sarcastic remark.





Another user commented, "Ya it's easy and super fast by traditional way"





What are your thoughts on this?