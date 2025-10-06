Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to surprise us, with users discovering new ways to incorporate it into their daily lives. From AI-driven social media trends to using AI tools to simplify tasks, Indians are enthusiastically embracing and exploring AI in everyday routines. However, one man recently highlighted its shortcomings - and he does so in the most hilarious way.





In a video making the rounds on Instagram, an Indian man asks Gemini to guess what's inside several food containers. But these aren't ordinary boxes - they are repurposed containers of packaged products like Cadbury Hot Chocolate, Vadilal Gourmet Ice Cream, and Peanut Butter.





The user prompts Gemini to identify the contents of these boxes, and as seen in the video, the AI tool confidently responds with what's printed on the labels. However, the twist is revealed when the man shows that the Hot Chocolate container actually holds red chilli powder, the ice cream box contains turmeric (haldi) powder, and the peanut butter jar is filled with tea leaves.

"Tum toh kuch bhi guess nahi kar paa rahe yaar [You are unable to guess anything at all]," the user says in a mock-disappointed tone.





"Mujhe maaf kar dijiye, main samajh sakta hoon ki aapko nirasha hui hogi [Please forgive me, I can understand you must be disappointed]," Gemini replies.

"Kya AI Banega re tu," reads the text on the video. The clip has gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 2.8 million views. Here's how the internet reacted:





"AI is not made for Indians," joked one viewer. Another added, "Indian Mom - 1, Gemini - 0."





"Welcome to Indian moms' kitchen," wrote another. One cheered, "So good, you made a fool out of Gemini."

An Instagram user commented, "Google Gemini, I am feeling very sad for you."