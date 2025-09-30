If you are travelling to the United States or are a local hunting for the best foodie spots, add Miami to your list. The city has been named the best foodie destination in the United States for 2025, according to a WalletHub study that analysed 182 US cities across 28 indicators that define a city's "foodie appeal." The WalletHub report looked well beyond fine dining and Michelin stars. Its parameters included grocery affordability, restaurant accessibility, diversity of cuisines, number of food festivals, access to healthy and international groceries, and other measures of local culinary culture and at-home cooking resources.





Chip Lupo from WalletHub explained that the top cities cater not just to those who love dining out, but also to people who enjoy experimenting in their own kitchens. "These cities make delicious dining affordable for residents and visitors alike," he said.

The Top 3 Foodie Cities In The US For 2025:

1. Miami Leads With Its Vibrant And Diverse Food Scene

Miami takes the top spot. Its dining scene reflects the city's cultural mix, ranging from high-end Michelin-starred establishments to vibrant, affordable local eateries. Miami also ranks highly on restaurants per capita and the availability of well-rated, affordable restaurants. The city is home to more than a dozen Michelin-starred restaurants - a figure confirmed by local tourism and industry sources.

Beyond restaurants, Miami scores strongly for access to farmers' markets, butchers, kitchen-supply stores and speciality food shops - factors that matter to food lovers who cook as much as they dine out.





2. Portland Takes Second Place With Its Unique Culinary Culture

Portland, Oregon, placed second. The city is famed for its community-driven dining culture, craft breweries and food festivals. Portland's strengths lie in affordable food options, plentiful small producers and a lively street-food and speciality-shop scene. Notably, Portland does not feature Michelin-starred restaurants, but its local food culture and affordability keep it firmly on the list.

3. San Francisco Ranks Third With Strong Fine-Dining Credentials

San Francisco came in third and remains a major destination for fine dining. The city and the surrounding Bay Area host multiple Michelin-starred establishments, including several three-star restaurants, such as Atelier Crenn, Quince, and Benu - a clear draw for gourmet travellers. San Francisco also scores highly for restaurant diversity and access to international groceries and healthy options.





At a time when eating well often comes at a premium, WalletHub's ranking highlights cities where passionate eating and reasonable costs can coexist - from wallet-friendly local eateries to lively farmers' markets and community food festivals.

The Top 25 Best Foodie Cities In America In 2025 (As ranked by WalletHub)

Miami, FL Portland, OR San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Orlando, FL Austin, TX Tampa, FL Las Vegas, NV Sacramento, CA San Diego, CA Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Milwaukee, WI Richmond, VA Cincinnati, OH Washington, DC Fort Lauderdale, FL San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Grand Rapids, MI Dallas, TX