The world's oldest Michelin-starred restaurant, Georges Blanc in France, has made headlines after it was revealed that it has lost its third Michelin star. The eponymous establishment is located in the commune of Vonnas in the eastern part of France. It received its first star in 1929 and second in 1932. It won its coveted three-Michelin-star status in 1981 and maintained it till this year. Before its recent demotion, it was recognised as the restaurant that had retained its Michelin star for longer than any other in the world. The Michelin Guide informed them of the downgrade on March 20, ahead of the annual awards ceremony set to take place on March 31.

"We didn't expect it. One star will be missing, fading away, so we will manage with two stars. It's not an issue," Chef Georges Blanc told French news agency AFP, as cited in CNN. The 82-year-old also pointed out that he has lived with three Michelin stars for more years than he has without them. The first two Michelin stars were won when the restaurant was under the leadership of his grandmother (Elisa Blanc). Back then, it used to be called La Mere Blanc. The reins were passed to Georges and his mother in 1964 when he was just 21 years old. He took sole control four years later. Chef Georges Blanc pays homage to the culinary richness of the Bresse region through his dishes. On its official website, the Michelin Guide praises signature offerings such as the Bresse chicken, the crepes Vonnassiennes, and rich sauces "with deep flavours." The chef also owns several other food establishments and hotels in this part of France.

Speaking about the news, Gwendal Poullenec, director of the Michelin Guide, told AFP that they were trying to "reflect the evolution of the quality of the restaurant in our rankings", reported the BBC. Nevertheless, he also acknowledged Chef Georges' laudable efforts: "It was truly under his leadership that what was once a family inn experienced a new boom to become this gourmet village which is a true gastronomic destination today." According to a report by the French newspaper Liberation, a total of 23 starred establishments have been downgraded in the 2025 rankings: a single three-starred restaurant (Georges Blanc) and a single two-starred one (le Puits Saint-Jacques). 21 establishments are set to lose their single stars.