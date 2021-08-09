Mindy Kaling is one of the most relatable celebrities on social media. Her humorous one-liners, memes and everyday posts will surely make your day. But, as Mindy believes in keeping it all real, it comes as no surprise that the actor is also a big-time foodie! One look through Mindy Kailing's Instagram, and you will come to realise about her love for cooking and having yummy dishes. And that's not it, her profile also includes two highlights that detail her culinary and gastronomic journals.





The 'Ocean's 8' actor recently took over her Instagram and posted a delicious recipe of her own mango chutney! In her post, she wrote, "Calling all mango heads! It's mango chutney time! And no, I didn't just orchestrate this so I could use the emoji!!" In the caption, she also added several mango emojis.





As the almost three-minute video plays, Mindy can be seen holding several ingredients to make delightful mango chutney. She starts by peeling some mangoes, apples, ginger, raisins and red chillies. Then in a small bowl, she mixed spices like curry powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. After getting all the ingredients, she adds all the fruits to a pot with vinegar, spices and sugar and cooks them until they are soft and complete. Take a look at the video:

By now, we are sure that this yummy mango chutney is making you crave some as well. So as the mango season comes toward an end, get all your leftover mangoes and prepare some chutney with this simple and delicious recipe.