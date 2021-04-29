Mindy Kaling is one of the biggest foodie celebrities of Hollywood, and her Instagram feed is proof. The actor-producer regularly shares relatable posts for food-lovers. She even has two highlights on her profile which chronicle her cooking and foodie diaries. Mindy Kaling truly has a penchant for food and if you follow her closely, you'll be able to see this for yourself. But even she was in for a surprise when she came home to find a box of freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies waiting for her. Take a look at the screengrabs from the video she shared:

In the video clip, Mindy Kaling narrated how she came home late to find a box of chocolate chip cookies waiting for her. The freshly baked delights were made by her assistant - Devyn Holbrook - who had to leave before Kaling could thank her personally. Holbrook whipped up these delights exclusively for Mindy Kaling and her family, since she knew how much they loved it. In fact, Kaling's assistant herself hated chocolate but still made the chocolate chip cookies for her. "Thank you for the thoughtful gesture. I really appreciate it," said Mindy in the video.

The chocolate chip cookies indeed looked droolworthy. What a great way to surprise someone with something that they love best! This is not the only foodie post that Mindy Kaling has shared in recent times. The 'Office' actor took to social media to share a picture of herself feasting on some delicious Italian treats. Take a look:

(Also Read: Mindy Kaling's Dinner Feast Was About All Things Italian And Delish)

Mindy Kaling is best-known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the hit television series 'The Office'. She will be next teaming up with Priyanka Chopra for a drama film based on the big fat Indian wedding. Mindy Kaling's Netflix production 'Never Have I Ever' will also be seeing the release of a second season soon.