It seems the Easter celebration hasn't stopped for ABC sitcom Modern Family star Ariel Winter. Recently, she shared a recipe for the perfect Easter dessert on Instagram, and the end product looked mouth-watering. She begins the video by saying, "Hey guys, so today we're going to make a lemon olive oil cake with a lemon cream cheese frosting," and embarks on the preparation of the culinary delight, following the recipe by her chef friend Melissa Stadler. At the end, as the actress relishes a piece of the lemon olive oil cake, her expression conveys its scrumptious taste.

While delighting in it, she expresses, "Alright squad, we are caked up. We are double caked up today. Ooh, that was embarrassing. Let's taste the cake. She's giving. I'm a little biased towards lemon. This is slapping. Go get the ingredients, make it, and indulge in it - get caked up today. Bye!"

Also Read: This 100-Year-Old Woman Is Italy's Oldest Barista, Opens Cafe 365 Days A Year

Check out the full video below:

She captioned the video, writing, "You guys... I may be biased because I love lemon-flavoured things, but this cake is GIVINGGG!!! Perfect for an Easter dessert this weekend. I waited until the next day to frost and try the cake, but it can be done in one day, of course! Just make sure to give your cake time to cool." Now, if you're wondering about the recipe for the Lemon Olive Oil Cake, check it out below.

Ingredients:

For The Cake

1c Olive Oil

1 1/3c Whole Milk

3 Eggs

Fresh Lemon Zest

1 tbsp Fresh Lemon Juice

2c Sugar

2c Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Salt

For The Frosting

1/2c Butter - softened

8oz Cream Cheese - softened

4c Powdered Sugar

1 tbsp Lemon Juice - fresh

1/2 tsp Almond Extract

Lemon Zest

1.5tsp Vanilla Bean Extract

For Garnishing

Mint

Blackberries

Also Read: "Fifty Shades Of Sugar": Internet Reacts To Viral Video Of Fruit Gola Making In Ahmedabad

Steps To Prepare Lemon Olive Oil Cake:

Ariel instructs to preheat your oven to 325 degrees and grease two 9-inch cake pans.

Cut 2 circular sheets of parchment paper and place them at the bottom of your cake pans.

Then, in a large mixing bowl, combine oil, whole milk, eggs, lemon zest, and lemon juice to prepare the wet ingredients.

In a separate large bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Stir the wet ingredients into the dry mixture and fold it in. Next, pour the batter into the prepared pans and place them in the preheated oven.

Bake for 30-36 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of each cake comes out clean. She mentions, "If you use 3 8-inch pans, bake for 20-26 minutes! When they're done baking, remove them from the oven and let them cool."

Finally, for frosting, she shares, "In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese for about 5 minutes until light and fluffy. Make sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl often. Add the powdered sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, almond extract, and lemon zest, and mix. Then chill."

After the cakes have cooled, spread frosting on top of one of the cooled cake layers. Place the second layer on top and spread frosting all over.

Finally, garnish the cake with blackberries and mint leaves, as shown in the video. That's it - the lemon olive oil cake is ready to savour!