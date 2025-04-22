With temperatures soaring every passing day, there's nothing like the refreshing sweetness of ice cream or lollies to cool you down. But in a bizarre twist, a viral video has unveiled a peculiar food experiment from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a street vendor is offering gola (ice popsicles) topped with fruit syrups. Yes, you read that right. Food vlogger Krupali Patel recently shared a video featuring a stall showcasing the creation of a unique treat called "fruit gola". The footage captures the vendor dipping ice popsicles in pomegranate, berry, raw mango, kiwi, and several other flavoured syrups. Next, he adds a little bit of everything to an ice ball on a plate. He also adds some gummy bears to finish the dish.

Also Read: Viral Fire Paan, Mango Blast Paan And More Served At Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter's Wedding - Take A Look



Watch the complete viral video here:

The video has received more than 46 million views on Instagram. In the comments, several users expressed their disappointment with the fruit gola. One user said, "Do people not realise that floating fruit is just theatrics." Another added, "The fruit colour is very dangerous." Someone commented, "50 shades of sugar." "We got radioactive green, methylene blue, and many more," read a comment. "Cancer Gola with food colouring," remarked a user.

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Drinks Coconut Water Mixed With Lays, Angers Internet



A user said, "Is no one else tripping on the fact that she scraped her thumb on that spoon and put it back?" Another commented, "Where's the fruit in this? Only coloured sugar syrup." "I was about to go eat this after seeing this reel, but after seeing the comments..." a user commented.

What do you think about this fruit gola? Would you want to try it out? Tell us in the comments section below!