Actor Mona Singh is the latest celebrity to enter the food and hospitality space with the launch of her own restaurant. Mona, known for her roles in hit TV shows like 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' and films like '3 Idiots', has unveiled her new restaurant bar 'Kona Kona' in Mumbai. Located in Andheri West, Kona Kona is an all-day bar and restaurant built around the themes of travel, nostalgia, comfort, and relaxed vibes.





"Kona Kona isn't about being fancy - it's about feeling at home. As a first-time restaurateur, I wanted to create a space where people come for a drink and stay for the stories, laughter, and comfort," said Mona Singh. She added, "It's a simple, heartfelt place that doesn't try too hard - just welcomes you as you are."





Mona's vision was to build a space that feels lived-in - a place where guests are always welcome, never rushed, and always comfortable.

Dramatic Interiors With Pet-Friendly Spaces

The space spans 2,000 square feet with seating for around 100 people, including both indoor and outdoor areas. Guests can enjoy their meals and drinks in cosy corners lit by dramatic dim lighting. The outdoor section is pet-friendly and features a dedicated menu for pets.

Photo: Kona Kona

Nostalgic Food Menu With Dishes From Different Parts Of India

The menu has been curated by Chef Jasleen Marwah and Chef Neetu Solanki. The neighbourhood bar features familiar favourites with a twist-like crispy TP Nimki, a beloved tea-time snack now reimagined for the bar; Darjeeling Jhol Jhal, which includes classic steamed momos served with a spicy jhol; and Siddhu from Himachal, a soft, steamed bread that sits somewhere between a pav and a dumpling.





Speaking about the menu, Chef Jasleen Marwah and Chef Neetu Solanki said, "Every dish at Kona Kona is rooted in the feeling of childhood meals, street-side finds, and family kitchens. We didn't want to reinvent the wheel, just add a personal touch. Our food is instinctive, nostalgic, and designed to spark conversations-starting with a bite and ending with a story."

Photo: Kona Kona

Mona Singh hopes to create a space where people laugh together, enjoy food and drinks, and keep coming back for more.





Location: Ground Floor, Kuber Complex, Unit No. 27-30, New Link Rd, near Oberoi Chambers, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Timings: 12 PM to 1:30 AM