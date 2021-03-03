Mouni Roy's South Indian Feast In Madurai Is All Things Indulgent (See Pic)

Mouni Roy is a popular face of Indian Television

Mouni Roy has emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses of TV industry. She became a household name with her blockbuster shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She has also participated in a couple of reality shows including 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja', where she impressed everyone with her dancing prowess. Mouni made her big screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Gold' that released in 2018; post that she has starred in several other Hindi films. Mouni also has a pivotal role in the upcoming sci-fi film 'Brahmastra', featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film has been in making for more than three years and is one of the most awaited releases this year (2021).





(Also Read: Mouni Roy's Salad And Chocolate Cake Lunch Combo Looks Droolworthy)





Mouni Roy also has an enviable following on social media; and it looks like Mouni really enjoys Instagram. The actor often gives us a peek into her personal life to her fans. Mouni may be one of the fittest actors in the TV industry, but when it comes to indulging, she is not known for cutting corners. During her recent trip to Madurai, the actress tried out the quintessential South Indian thali at the Heritage Madurai. In one of her Instagram stories, we spotted a big rice papad, rice, kesari bhaat, sambhar, rasam, pachadi, poriyal and some South Indian fritters. Later in the day, she also tried upma, ghee, tomato chutney and coconut chutney at the same place. 'Great food, kinder people', she wrote in her caption.

(Also Read: Slurp Alert: TV Actor Mouni Roy Binges On Veg Momos (See Pic))





Slurping already? We know we are. Here are some of our best South Indian recipes you may like to try to fix those cravings.







