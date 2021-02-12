Mouni Roy's Fried Food Love Is Both Relatable And Surprising

Mouni Roy is a popular TV actress

Highlights Mouni Roy is a popular TV actress

Mouni Roy also has a bunch of interesting film projects

Mouni Roy is a fitness icon for many

From 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to 'Naagin', Mouni Roy has had quite an illustrious career in TV. She was also a part of many popular reality shows that made her a household name. She created ripples yet again when she made her big screen debut with 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar in the year 2018. Mouni Roy has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty right now, one of them being 'Brahmastra' that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She was last seen in the film 'London Confidential'; the thriller also featured Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa and Pravesh Rana. The movie released on a popular OTT platform.





(Also Read:Mouni Roy Makes Mumbai's Favourite Street Food Pav Bhaji At Home (See Video)





Mouni Roy is one of the most popular TV celebrities on Instagram, and one of the biggest fitness icons too. One would like to assume that she is only eating salads all day, but if you follow her on Instagram, you would know that is anything but true. The actress can indulge and how. Earlier this week, the actress chomped on a slice of chocolate cake, and on Thursday morning she posted a picture of what looked like a piece of fried fish fillet or fried chicken. Wrapped in a crusty coating of corn flour, this batter-fried delicacy had decadence written all over it. The guilty-indulgence was a treat by her friend and fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana.

(Also Read: Mouni Roy's Salad And Chocolate Cake Lunch Combo Looks Droolworthy)





Mouni Roy is a self-confessed foodie, moreover she is also a decent cook. Guess we can steal a tip or two on how to balance those cravings with clean-eating.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



