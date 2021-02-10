Mouni Roy's Salad And Chocolate Cake Lunch Combo Looks Droolworthy  

Mouni Roy is a popular TV actress

Highlights Mouni starred in superhit TV Show'Naagin'

Mouni Roy made her big screen debut with 'Gold'

Mouni Roy is a fitness icon for many

With over 15.9 followers on Instagram, Mouni Roy is inarguably one of the most popular Indian celebrities on Instagram. From blockbuster TV shows like 'Naagin' to interesting reality shows, Mouni Roy carved an envious fan base way before she forayed into movies. In the year 2018, she debuted opposite Akshay Kumar in critically acclaimed 'Goal'; she also has a pivotal role in Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra', the sci-fi film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.





(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Enjoys This Special Meal Made By Her Mother; Recipe Inside If You Want To Try It Too)





In addition to being in news for her stellar performances and chic sartorial choices, actress Mouni Roy is also known to give enough #fitnessgoals on Instagram. Mouni Roy is said to be a follower of yoga and pilates, she is also a phenomenal dancer. The actress loves to eat clean and healthy, which is why when she stepped out for lunch with her best friend in Mumbai on Tuesday. She opted for an delish salad that looked like an interesting mix of kimchi and greens with hot spices.





(Also Read: Malaika Arora Is Craving For Some Crabs; And We Found The Recipe Too)

Promoted







We also spotted a big glass of dark chocolate smoothie. What we could not take our eyes off was the big slice of chocolate cake that she chose to treat herself with towards the end of her meal. Dark chocolate is said to be a treasure of antioxidants and considered a healthy superfood if consumed in moderation. There are many ways to make healthy dark chocolate cake. Many healthy cafes are offering flour-free and gluten-free options. We wonder which variant did Mouni pick for her day out.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



