Mrunal Thakur is a talented actor but the 'Sita Ramam' actress may not be the best food blogger on the internet. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal recently posted a video capturing her failed but funny attempts at food blogging. She recorded the recipe of thecha, a popular Maharashtrian chutney prepared using green chillies. Assuming the chefs' tone in a Hindi cooking show, Mrunal introduces the dish's ingredients and starts explaining the process. In the clip, we see green chillies being roasted with some garlic and cumin seeds. Now comes the best part.





With audio glitches and abrupt editing in the second half of the video, Mrunal reveals while laughing that she was called for her shot and missed recording most of the recipe. She gives a final look of the thecha with a dramatic background music. She also recalls that when they found out they did not have any peanuts, they took a few peanuts from Chivda and used them in the recipe. The clip ends with a laughter riot, capturing the funniest attempts at documenting a thecha recipe.

In the caption, Mrunal wrote, "Peshhh karte hain Zhaaaan Zhaaaneet Thecha! The fun part was the editing which you guys missed sorry next time!" She added, "P.S. cover photo pe mat jaana! Peanuts were arranged from Chivda aur sound glitch hain! Share thoughts. Like, share and subscribe(follow). Good night."

Mrunal's fans and friends could not stop laughing after watching the silly cooking video. Pointing out the fancy cover photo downloaded off the internet, one commented, "Don't know about the taste but the cover pic is epic." Another joked, "If we eat it like this, no evil forces will harm us."





"Lol, what a unique Thecha recipe Mrunal," a fan commented. Another said, "It still looks better than my pg food."





If you came here looking for a complete thecha recipe, fret not, we have got you covered. Here is how to make Maharashtrian Mirchi Thecha, Green Garlic Thecha and Thecha Pav.