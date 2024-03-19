In today's fast-paced world, hectic schedules often leave us with little time to prioritise breakfast, despite it being hailed as the most important meal of the day. Among the favourites is Poha, a beloved choice for many. It holds a special place in many hearts, offering a comforting and satisfying start to the day. Recently, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and her makeup team shared one such moment of breakfast bliss. In a candid snapshot posted on Mrunal's Instagram Stories, her makeup artist was captured holding a plate of Poha topped with pomegranate seeds and garnished with coriander leaves, resting on her lap. Mrunal, in the caption, said, "Ok but let's have poha first.” It is simple, it is real, and it is relatable - just a bunch of busy bees taking a breather to enjoy their food.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @mrunalthakur

Poha is a popular breakfast choice, but Indian cuisine has a lot more to offer. Here are some other options you might want to explore:

Popular Indian breakfast options

Aloo ka Paratha

Can we call it the national breakfast of India? The flatbread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes can never go wrong. Check out the recipe here.

Upma

Upma is a savoury semolina porridge, flavoured with spices, vegetables, and nuts. It is a healthy and satisfying breakfast choice. Click here for the recipe.

Dosa

The thin and crispy dosas served with a variety of chutneys and pipping hot sambhar will surely make your stomach do the happy dance. Recipe here.

Sabudana Khichdi

This one is for all health enthusiasts out there. To enhance the flavour, you can add vegetables of your choice. Don't forget to garnish it with chopped coriander. Click here for the recipe.

Idli

Idlis are soft, fluffy rice cakes served with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney, making for a classic South Indian breakfast. Check out the recipe here.

