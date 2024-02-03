The vibrant hues and bold flavours of spices and herbs play a starring role in uplifting our food. And if you can incorporate seasonal ingredients in your diet, there's nothing like it. One such culinary gem that often flies under the radar is the humble winter-special hara lehsun, or green garlic. Bursting with freshness and a pungent aroma, green garlic adds a unique dimension to dishes, making it a favourite among chefs and home cooks. Never tried green garlic? Don't worry, winter is not over yet! Here we are presenting to you one of the best ways to consume it: hara lehsun thecha-a fiery and flavourful condiment that celebrates the essence of green garlic in all its glory.

What dish is thecha?

Thecha is a traditional Maharashtrian condiment known for its bold flavours and fiery kick. Made from a combination of fresh garlic, roasted peanuts, dried red chillies, and aromatic spices, thecha packs a punch that can elevate any meal from ordinary to extraordinary. This zesty condiment is typically ground to a coarse paste, giving it a rustic texture and intense flavour profile. Beyond its culinary appeal, thecha offers a myriad of health benefits. Green garlic, the star ingredient of thecha, is renowned for its nutritional properties.

What are the benefits of green garlic?

Green garlic, a potent ingredient in hara lehsun thecha, offers a plethora of health benefits.

Rich in antioxidants, green garlic helps bolster the immune system, warding off illnesses and infections.

Its antibacterial and antiviral properties make it a fighter against common colds and flu.

Green garlic is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in the alleviation of various ailments.

Its sulfur compounds contribute to detoxification and cardiovascular health,

Its high vitamin C content supports collagen production and skin health.

Incorporating green garlic into your diet not only adds flavour but also enhances overall well-being. So, hara lehsun thecha is a must-try while you can get your hands on this wonder spice. This recipe for green garlic thecha was shared by chef Bagul Suvarna on her Instagram channel, and it looks quite easy to replicate.

How To Make Hara Lehsun Thecha I Green Garlic Thecha Recipe:



Begin by chopping the green garlic into small pieces, ensuring that you include both the bulbs and the tender green stalks. In a grinder or food processor, combine the chopped green garlic, roasted peanuts, dried red chillies (adjust the quantity according to your spice preference), a handful of fresh coriander leaves, and a pinch of salt. Grind the ingredients together until they form a coarse paste, being careful not to over-process. In a small pan, heat a generous drizzle of oil until hot. Carefully pour the hot oil over the ground thecha mixture, allowing it to sizzle and infuse the flavours.





Stir the mixture gently to incorporate the oil, ensuring that it is evenly distributed throughout. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary, adding more salt or red chillies according to your taste preferences. Your hara lehsun thecha is now ready to be enjoyed!





Serve green garlic thecha as a fiery accompaniment to your favourite meals, from piping hot bhakris to fluffy rotis, or simply spread it on toast for a flavourful kick.