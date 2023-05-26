Coffee isn't just a beverage, it is a feeling in itself. And Mrunal Thakur has confessed that her heart screams for coffee. This time, the actress has finally given out the specifics of her favourite coffee. Mrunal dropped a video of herself on her stories, wherein she can be seen chilling out, of course, accompanied by a cup of coffee. Mrunal Thakur can be heard saying that she is sipping “Cold coffee. Iced Americano, actually. Can't live without iced Americano.” This is when someone behind the camera asked her “Really? What about hot?” Mrunal Thakur responds, “That's in the morning. In the afternoon, it's iced.” The actress, while responding to what other drinks she likes, said, “I love coffee and only coffee.” Take a look at the screengrabs from the video she shared on Instagram stories:

Mrunal Thakur surely let the world hear her obsession with coffee, as her caption read, “It's you… Just you… I love you coffee.” We agree with you Mrunal! There is no denying that coffee helps you in boosting your mood. And what better than having iced Americano in the summer?

In case you were looking to incorporate coffee in summer and don't want it to be in a hot beverage form, then you have landed on the right spot. As we bring you a few amazing recipes that will give you coffee pleasure in the comfort of your house.

1. Iced Coffee

This is the cold version of the hot coffee. But the difference is you won't get the froth in this one. If you try out this instant recipe, then you will realise why Mrunal Thakur loves Iced Coffee. Click here.

2. Cold Coffee

Nothing can replace the classic. Agreed? What can be better than enjoying the summer afternoon while sipping cold coffee? The best part? It is prepared in just three easy steps. Take a look at the recipe here.





Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Wraps 'Jersey', Cuts 'Bat And Ball' Themed Cake

Iced coffee is loved by all. Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by @jojo.coffeehouse

3. Chocolate Coffee Truffle

For all your sweet tooth cravings, we bring you the finest. This dish combines two of our favourites—chocolate and coffee. Are you drooling already? Trust us you aren't alone. They are Chocolate balls, which come with a creamy centre and give you an extra kick of coffee. Chocolate coffee truffle is honestly heaven in your mouth. Try it yourself. Recipe here

4. Mocha Cooler

All the chocolate lovers, we have yet another treat for you. You just need to try this out once and it will be your favourite. Macha Cooler is prepared by dissolving chocolate in hot coffee. This is the ultimate blast of flavours in your mouth. Click here to know the recipe.

5. Coffee Cake with Mocha Frosting

If this isn't divine then we don't know what is. Just close your eyes and imagine the flavour of coffee combined with the goodness of cake. Mouthwatering, isn't it? Here is the recipe.