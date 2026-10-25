Unclean kitchens, rusted utensils and food safety problems have led to action against two food businesses in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) canteen, located at Sai Ashram Bus Stop in LIC Colony, Borivali West, after finding several hygiene and food safety violations during an inspection.

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Officials found dirty kitchen areas and drainage systems, along with rusty racks and utensils. They also found that returned pav were mixed with fresh stock.





Other problems included incomplete records of food storage temperatures, missing medical certificates for workers and use of unauthorised colours in sweets.

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The Tukaram Mundhe led FDA also took action against Instakart Services Private Limited in Bhandup West over similar concerns and food safety violations, according to reports.





According to PTI, FDA officials took action after inspections found major food safety and hygiene violations of Schedule 4. The two eateries failed to follow the food safety rules set under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.





At the same time, FDA carried out inspections in other parts of Maharashtra. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they seized 32,639 kg of food items worth more than Rs 65.80 lakh from five places. In Nanded, the team was able to seize 1528 kg of refined soybean oil worth Rs 3.05 lakh because they suspected it might be mixed with other substances.





“The action included the closure of a turmeric manufacturing unit in Hingoli district, where officials seized 21,915 kg of whole turmeric worth Rs 43.83 lakh. They also seized 626 kg of chilli and turmeric powder worth Rs 2.96 lakh in Kannad and 4,348 kg of turmeric powder worth Rs 13.04 lakh in Parbhani, where the manufacturer's licence was suspended.”





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In the Nashik region, 2908 kg worth of spices and ajwain worth Rs 14.16 lakh from two places were seized. They also found 2230 kg of spices worth Rs 11.86 lakh from another place. In Jalgaon, they seized 678 kg of ajwain worth Rs 2.30 lakh. Officials suspected that the products had incorrect labels or were below quality standards.