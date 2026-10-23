Momos are one of India's favourite street foods. They are usually made with maida, but Shantanu and Preeti wanted to try something different. The two athletes decided to make momos using millets such as ragi, bajra and jowar. Their idea led to the launch of Millet Momos, a food brand that aims to offer a healthier alternative to regular momos.

"High Inflation Is Like Tax On Everyone": RBI Governor At NDTV World Summit

AI Agents To Outnumber Humans Soon? What Futurist Mike Walsh Told NDTV

This Delhi Boy Has 3 Michelin Stars. His Heart Still Goes To Rajindar Da Dhaba

'Need To Look At Next 10 Years': Bondada Chairperson To NDTV On Solar Energy

AI Law In India Soon? What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said At NDTV World Summit

Indian-Branded Mobile Phones By October 23, 2028: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Semiconductor Complexity: 'Everything On This Tiny Nail'

Indian-Branded Mobile Phones By October 23, 2028, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

AI Law In India Soon? What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said At NDTV World Summit

World's 1st AI Actor Tilly Norwood Was Asked If She Knew Hindi. A Conversation Followed





Their journey was far from easy. Before starting their food business, Shantanu and Preeti wanted to become athletes and represent India. But pursuing sports required money for training, diet, equipment and travel. They did not want to depend on their families for financial support, so they decided to start a business.

The duo invested Rs 3 lakh from their prize money to open a cafe in Delhi. But the business failed, and they lost everything within just 15 days, according to The Better India.

Instead of giving up, they moved to Rishikesh, where they started selling vada pav from a small cart. They also took up part-time jobs while continuing to work towards their sporting dreams.





READ | 2 Delhi Entrepreneurs Turned Cold Coffee Into A Rs 30 Crore Business With First Coffee





During this phase, Shantanu and Preeti noticed that momos were popular with people across age groups. Most regular momos use maida, and the duo wanted to offer an alternative made with millets.





They began experimenting with different recipes and took a professional course to learn more about food preparation. After several rounds of testing, they developed momos made with millets such as ragi, bajra and jowar.





They aimed to let people enjoy their favourite snack while giving them another option beyond traditional maida-based momos.





READ | Delhi Friends Built Kofi Kafi With Rs 3 Lakh, Now Run 5 Outlets Clocking Rs 2.4 Crore Annually





In 2024, Shantanu and Preeti started again with a small momo cart in Delhi. They worked for around 14 hours a day, preparing momos in the morning and selling them until midnight. People questioned their decision and told them they would fail again. But the duo continued working on their business.





Slowly, customers began trying their momos and returning for more. Their small cart gradually grew into a larger food business. Millet Momos now has over 30 outlets across Delhi-NCR and clocks an annual turnover of around Rs 5 crore.





The company was founded by Priti and Shantanu. Prince later joined as a partner, and the three are now directors of Millet Momos Private Limited.





The brand offers different varieties of momos, including options for people who enjoy crispy, baked and traditional-style dumplings.