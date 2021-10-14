Birthdays are always special and there's no denying to it. What makes it yet more memorable is a delicious cake. Cake cutting ceremony plays a significant role in every birthday celebration. Although it doesn't have an Indian origin, blowing candles and cutting cakes are now an integral part of Indian culture. Now-a-days, we often get to see people marking birthdays with cakes that define extravaganza. One such news we recently came across was of a man from Mumbai who went overboard with his birthday cakes. Surya Raturi celebrated his birthday by cutting 550 cakes. Yes, you read that right!





A nearly 2.5-minute video went viral on the internet where we could see Surya Raturi cutting cakes with knives in both the hands. The cakes were kept in a row on three tables. Each of these cakes was of different shape and flavour. We could also see people clicking pictures, cheering and bursting party poppers as Surya Raturi went on a cake cutting spree. The video is said to be from Mumbai's Kandivali.





Take a look at the video in the header section.





It is not the first time that unique (or bizarre) cake cutting ceremony has gone viral. Earlier, Britain's Queen Elizabeth made the headlines after cutting cake with a sword during a ceremony. In the month of June, the Queen, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended the 'Big Lunch' in Cornwall which was held along the side-lines of the G7 summit in United Kingdom. In a video that went all over the internet, the 95-year-old monarch was seen taking the sabre from a sentinel present at the event. She then walked over to the cake and cut it with a bit of help from Camilla.







