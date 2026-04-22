India's presence on the world fine-dining stage continues to grow, and a quiet mountain restaurant in Himachal Pradesh is now at the centre of global attention. NAAR, the destination dining restaurant helmed by chef Prateek Sadhu, has been named one of the Top 10 Global Restaurants in the World by Food & Wine at its 2026 Global Tastemakers Awards. The recognition places NAAR alongside some of the most celebrated dining destinations across continents, reinforcing India's rising influence in international culinary conversations and spotlighting a deeply regional, ingredient-driven approach to fine dining.

NAAR Secures 6th Position In The Top 10 Global Restaurants List

The prestigious list was unveiled as part of Food & Wine's 2026 Global Tastemakers Awards, which recognise the world's most compelling food and travel experiences. NAAR was ranked sixth among the Top 10 Global Restaurants, with Ikoyi in London taking the top honour.





Located in the village of Darwa in Himachal Pradesh, NAAR is a 16-seat restaurant that opened in 2023 and has quickly gained international acclaim for its immersive, place-led dining experience. Often described as India's first true destination dining restaurant, NAAR invites diners to travel specifically for the meal, rather than encounter it as part of a city's dining circuit.

Reacting to the announcement, NAAR shared its gratitude through an official Instagram post, describing the recognition as deeply meaningful for the team.





"We are humbled and honoured, still taking it in," the restaurant wrote. "As India's first destination dining restaurant, this recognition means everything. It is a celebration of food rooted in place, of the mountains that inspire us, and of every person who has made the journey to sit with us. Thank you for this inclusion, we are truly proud and happy as a Team."





Chef Prateek Sadhu's Return To The Mountains

Chef Prateek Sadhu first drew widespread attention when he co-founded Masque in Mumbai, one of India's most influential contemporary restaurants. Six years later, he chose to step away from the city and return to the landscapes of his childhood. Born in Baramulla in Kashmir, Sadhu has long cited the Himalayas as central to his culinary identity, a connection that defines NAAR's philosophy.





The restaurant is set within Amaya, an eco-resort and working farm spread across 20 acres of hills. Sadhu has shaped the menus around six endemic seasons, allowing each course to reflect the rhythms, produce and climate of the region.

Food Shaped By Altitude And Place

NAAR's kitchen showcases ingredients rarely found on fine-dining menus elsewhere in the country. These include yak cheese, river trout, mountain-foraged mushrooms, buckwheat and other high-altitude grains, along with Himalayan fruits such as galgal, a cold-hardy local citrus.





This focus on hyper-local sourcing and seasonality has become a defining feature of the restaurant, appealing to diners and critics seeking authentic, landscape-driven cuisine.

Food & Wine's Top 10 Global Restaurants For 2026:

Ikoyi (London, England) Maido (Lima, Peru) CieL Dining (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) Arami (La Paz, Bolivia) Potong (Bangkok, Thailand) Naar (Darwa, India) Botanico (Mexico City, Mexico) Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina (Rome, Italy) Lunch Lady (Vancouver, Canada) Saint Peter (Sydney, Australia)

How The Top 10 Global Restaurants List Was Curated

According to Food & Wine, the rankings were created after polling more than 400 chefs, travel specialists, food and travel writers, and wine professionals across the world. These experts shared their top culinary travel experiences, after which Food & Wine's Global Advisory Board evaluated and ranked the leading nominees in each category.





The final list reflects not just technical excellence but restaurants that offer a strong sense of place, originality, and memorable dining journeys.