Vegetarian food is having a moment - not just in India, but even globally. Whether it is vegan meat substitutes or plant-based milk, there are so many options for people adopting a meat-free diet. People across the world are embracing the vegetarian diet and adopting a healthy lifestyle not just for themselves, but also for the environment. Delhi is a place where you will find no dearth of options for vegetarian diners. You can choose from a variety of cuisines and dishes at these eateries which are fully vegetarian. Ahead of World Vegetarian Day on October 1, here are some of the best vegetarian restaurants in Delhi-NCR.

Here Are The 7 Best Vegetarian Restaurants In Delhi-NCR:

1. Veg Gulati

While the original Gulatis is known for its trademark North Indian and Mughlai preparations, Veg Gulati is a heaven for vegetarians. You'll find all kinds of wonderful curries and breads that make the most out of vegetarian ingredients.





Where: Green Park and Pandara Road

Cost for two: Rs. 2,000/- approx.

2. People Of Tomorrow

If you are in the mood to savour an Italian or continental meal that is completely vegetarian, look no further than People Of Tomorrow. The newly-inaugurated eatery has plenty of vegan options too.





Where: Shed 33, Khasra 287, 288/1 & 288/2, Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/- approx.

3. Carnatic Café

Savour some ghee-laden dosas and scrumptious desserts at Carnatic Cafe in Delhi. Their vegetarian-only menu will surprise you and leave you coming back again and again.





Where: 84-85, Meharchand Market, Lodhi Road, Near Lodhi Colony, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 700/- approx.





(Also Read: 11 Desi Vegetarian Recipes You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes)

4. Burma Burma

Want to try a vegetarian meal like never before? Head to Burma Burma for a vegetarian meal that'll blow you away. Their khow suey and coconut pudding is a must-try on World Vegetarian Day.





Where: S 25, A 3, 2nd Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,500/- approx.

5. Sattvik

With dishes that have a unique twist, Sattvik is serving the best delights from multiple cuisines including North Indian, Mughlai and Continental fare as well. Ideal for a family get-together!





Where: S 5, 2nd Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,800/- approx.





(Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Vegetarianism May Help You Live a Longer Life)

6. Madam Chutney

The newest restaurant in the block, Madam Chutney is all about serving the best of Indian street food in a quirky avatar. Their Amritsari Kulcha and Khasta Dal Kachori is absolutely divine.





Where: M-20, First Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,000/- approx.

7. Greenr Café

Celebrate World Vegetarian Day at Greenr cafe with plenty of delicious food choices to choose from. You can enjoy rolls, pastas, sandwiches and salads that are not just vegetarian but extremely healthy too.





Where: N 11, 1st Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi





Cost for two: Rs. 1,200/- approx.