Telugu superstar Nagarjuna rang in his 63rd birthday on Monday, August 29. Wishes poured in for the actor from his family, friends and colleagues from the film fraternity. The veteran, also known as the 'King of Tollywood' shared a video thanking everyone for the birthday wishes. He also shared a special poster from his upcoming film. But that was not all the glimpses we saw of Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday celebrations. In another picture shared on Twitter, the legendary actor could be seen celebrating his special day with not just one but two delicious cakes. Take a look at the photo here:

The picture was shared on Twitter by Nagarjuna's son, Akhil Akkineni. "Happy birthday my king! Love these moments, blessed! Have the best year ahead," he said in the caption. In the photograph, we could see him with his father and mother Amala Akkineni. There were also two delicious berry cakes at the table in front of them. While one seemed to be a plain sponge cake, the other one was decorated with cream and chocolates.





Nagarjuna's wife, Amala Akkineni, also shared the same picture on her Instagram and Twitter handle. "A special day ends with a special moment - Happy birthday to my darling husband. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and blessings on our special day," she wrote in the post.





On the work front, Nagarjuna has several films lined up. He will be seen in 'The Ghost', a Telugu action-thriller slated to release on October 5. Meanwhile, he will also be playing a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film will be hitting theatres on September 9.