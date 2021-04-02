South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is excited about the release of his latest Telugu film 'Wild Dog' alongside Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. The action thriller hits the theatres on 2nd April, 2021 and is highly anticipated by fans. The trailer of the film itself has received over 12 million views since the time it was released, thus creating a massive buzz. Superstar Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share a picture with megastar Chiranjeevi, which was taken a day prior to the release of his film. The duo bonded over a sumptuous dinner cooked by none other than Chiranjeevi himself! Take a look at the photograph:

"A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening," wrote Nagarjuna in the caption. He further thanked Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha Garu for the picture.

The picture went viral, receiving over 35k likes and counting since the time it was shared. In the click, we could see both superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna posing next to a gas stove. Chiranjeevi had a silicone spatula in hand, along with what seemed to be a delicious chicken steak cooked by him! Nagarjuna was smiling, pointing towards the sumptuous preparation made by the megastar. We could also spot a green broth placed on the left of the stove, which would probably be served along with the chicken dish.

What a great way to relax before the release of a film! This is not the only foodie post by superstar Nagarjuna. He has previously stated that he is a fan of 'millets' and has been consuming it for over four years as a substitute for wheat and rice. Take a look:

Interestingly, Nagarjuna has also recently wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' which has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film was earlier slated for a 2020 release, but got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.