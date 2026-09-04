Who doesn't love a plate of hot, fluffy puris with a generous serving of aamras? There's something about the warm, crispy puris paired with the sweet, chilled aamras that makes this simple meal so irresistible. One bite and you're reminded of something that's out of this world. And now, actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh have given us another reason to crave it.





The couple teamed up with chef Natasha Gandhi, who took them through the process of making puris, but with a guilt-free twist. The trio shared a video on Instagram capturing their little cooking session, as they learn how to make these beloved puris in a guilt-free way. Warning! Watching them make it might just leave you craving a plate of your own!

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In the video, Natasha suggested that the trio make aamras puri. The couple, however, immediately pointed out that they did not eat fried food. Natasha then assured them that these puris are not going to be fried, prompting the duo to laugh, before she showed them how they were made.





The cooking session soon began, with the couple shaping portions of the dough and rolling them out for the puris. Jankee, who seemed particularly excited about the idea, got nostalgic and said, “Yaar I am the most excited about puris because puri is something that used to be like a staple thing in my house.”

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Meanwhile, Nakuul also tries his hand at rolling out the puris. Natasha couldn't resist a little humour and remarked, “Ye ban raha hai Naksha Australia ka.”





The chef then shared her healthier take on the classic. “Agar humein ise thoda healthy banana hai toh hume ise air fry karna hai. Aate ko cook karne ke liye hum ise boil karenge (If we want to make it healthy, we need to use an air fryer. And to cook the dough, first we'll have to boil the puris in hot water).”





The puris were then boiled, while Nakuul and Jankee continued their playful banter.





Natasha then placed the puris into the air fryer, and they were ready in no time. Jankee was pleasantly surprised by the result and said, “Wow looks like an actual puri.”





The trio even invited a child to try the puri and aamras towards the end of the video, giving the cooking session a sweet finish.

How many of you already feel inspired to try this at home?