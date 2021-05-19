She may have been missing from the silver screen for a while, but actress Neha Sharma is quite a sensation on Instagram. With more than 11.8 million followers, the actress is one of the most sought-after celebrities on the photo-sharing app. Neha, who has featured in a popular Tony Kakkar music video, uses her social media handle to give us a glimpse of glamorous looks, her daily life and her foodie side. Yes, you heard us. The 'Crook' actress is not just someone who enjoys good food, she can also cook up a storm when she wants.





On Tuesday, the actress rustled up a high-protein bowl for herself. She put together some boiled chickpeas, avocado, paneer and scrambled soya.





The dish was topped off with paprika, feta cheese, sauce and microgreens. It looked every bit tempting and appetizing. One cannot deny the health quotient of the dish. Chickpea or chana, paneer and soya are tremendous sources of protein. Protein is known as the building block of life; it helps fill you up. If you feel satiated, you are bound to keep a distance from salty, fattening snacks and thus maintain your weight. Protein also helps improve the health of your hair, skin and nails. Avocado, the American superfood has now become a rage in India as well for its dense nutritional profile. It is packed with antioxidants, healthy fats and fibre. "Lunch scenes at home. #Neha's kitchen #cookinisfun", Neha captioned her image.

You can have a look at her protein-packed lunch here.