Actress Rakulpreet Singh latest film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' released on a popular OTT platform on Monday. The film features Arjun Kapoor and her in the lead with veteran actors Neena Gupta and Kawaljit Bedi playing pivotal parts. The drama focuses on the 'grandson's' effort to fulfil his grandmother's last wish to see her house in her native land Pakistan. Rakulpreet plays Arjun Kapoor's love interest in the film. The actress has established her presence in both South and Hindi film industries and has a slew of interesting projects lined up ahead of her. The actress also tested positive for COVID 19 in the month of December, post which she has been sharing a lot of handy tips to deal with the condition and also amplifying COVID-related SOS calls through her social media.





(Also Read: Rakulpreet Singh's Breakfast Waffles Are A Dieter's Dream Come True!)





On Tuesday, the 'De De Pyaar De' actress shared some nutritional do's and don't's for COVID 19 patients in home quarantine. The tips were by her own personal nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. Here's what Munmun recommended in her 'Dos' list:





(Also Read: Rakulpreet's Dinner Spread Was Loaded With All Things Healthy And Tasty - See Pic)

1. Eat foods that are wholesome and nourishing





2. Ensure you eat light and easy to digest foods.





3. Consume more fluids.





4. Favour hot tea, hot soups.





5. Favour bitter taste veggies like ash gourd, cucumber, bitter gourd, pumpkin, snake gourd.





In the 'Don'ts' section Munmun spoke about avoiding heavy to digest foods like nuts and non-veg foods. One could also try avoiding fried foods, frozen foods, milk and curd if that is not suiting their body.

"Avoid counting calories or macros", read the final and most important tip.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)