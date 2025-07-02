As the rains return to Mumbai, so does the city's appetite for fresh experiences and comforting food. There's something about the monsoon that makes dining out feel more fun - whether it's sipping something warm and spiced, tucking into new flavours, or discovering a cosy new space that offers shelter from the storm. Over the past few months, the city's culinary landscape has welcomed a new wave of openings that go beyond the plate. From cosy corners perfect for slow conversations to vibrant bars buzzing with energy, these new establishments have a lot to offer. Here are some you must consider visiting soon:

Visit These New Restaurants In Mumbai In Monsoon 2025:

1. SoBo 20, Marine Drive

SoBo 20 is a swanky new Franco-American restaurant located within the InterContinental Marine Drive. It was launched under the leadership of Atelier CEO Panchali Mahendra and Graviss Group's Romil Ratra and Gaurav Ghai. The establishment pairs the finesse of French cooking with the soulful boldness of the American South. Executive Chef Sudeep Kashikar leads the kitchen, crafting a menu where classic French techniques are used to reinterpret Southern staples. The interiors marry Art Deco elegance with vintage Americana. The cocktail program, helmed by mixologist Supradeep Dey, offers a transatlantic selection, ranging from Parisian café-style libations to New Orleans-style craft cocktails.





Where: SoBo 20, Ground Floor, InterContinental Hotel, 135, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai.

2. Bar Paradox, Mahalaxmi

Paradox, the new cocktail-forward bar from Masque founders Aditi and Aditya Dugar, is an immersive addition to Mumbai's nightlife scene. Tucked inside an old mill, the space offers a layered experience that reinterprets Art Deco with deep greens, chequered floors, and embroidered silk panels evoking midnight forests. At the heart of it all is the bar helmed by Ankush Gamre, Masque's celebrated Head Mixologist. The cocktail menu is evocative, edgy, and designed to challenge expectations. Complementing the bar's offerings is a food menu crafted by Varun Totlani, Head Chef at Masque. The menu pushes flavour boundaries with a wink and includes many unexpected food combinations. The venue flows from a high-energy upstairs bar to a more intimate space downstairs with an open kitchen.





Where: Bar Paradox, Shree Laxmi Woollen Mills, G17, Shakti Mills Ln, off Doctor Elijah Moses Road, Mahalakshmi.

3. Madeleine de Proust, At The Fairmont Mumbai, Andheri

The newly launched Fairmont Mumbai's Madeleine de Proust is a refined tea lounge and patisserie inspired by French aesthetics. It offers guests a tranquil escape reminiscent of chic afternoon picnics, complete with cherry blossom canopies, garden-style decor, and ceramic accents. Curated by Executive Pastry Chef Pradeep Sabale, the lounge blends French patisserie traditions with Indian hospitality. Tea takes centre stage here, from The Tea Book's signature blends to specially curated rituals. The food menu offers high-tea bites as well as gourmet takes on Indian snacks. A highlight is the patisserie cart, which adds theatrical charm by delivering handcrafted desserts in jewellery-style boxes. With its 'afternoon elegance' dress code and sumptuous delicacies, Madeleine de Proust is tailored for those who seek refined indulgence and quiet luxury in the middle of a bustling city.





Where: Madeleine de Proust, Lobby level, Fairmont Mumbai, T2 Terminal, T2-C06, C.T.S. No. 1405 (Part), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Road, Vile Parle.

4. KMC Bar & Bistro, Vikhroli

After its Fort revamp, KMC Bar & Bistro has opened its second outpost - a bold new space within Godrej's The Trees campus, Vikhroli. KMC Pirojshanagar is helmed by Chef Niyato Rao and the NISA Experience team. The architecture, inspired by the pear tree from the site's early Miyawaki forest, blends harmoniously with the natural surroundings. The bistro is divided into four experience-driven zones: an art terrace, amphitheatre, live kitchen, and "intrusive" cocktail bar - each offering a unique mode of engagement. The food menu includes treats ranging from slow-fermented breads to a new range of artisanal sourdough pizzas. The innovative drinks program features house-infused liqueurs and experimental cocktails.





Where: KMC Bar and Bistro, 1, Sculpture Park, The Trees Road, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli, Mumbai.

5. Kona Kona, Andheri West

Founded by actress Mona Singh, Kona Kona is a soulful neighbourhood bar inspired by the magic of everyday memories. The space blends warmth with whimsical touches, including its unofficial mascot, "The Duckman." It is designed to feel lived-in and unpretentious, making it a welcoming corner for casual conversations. There's also a pet-friendly outdoor space. Co-chefs Jasleen Marwah and Neetu Solanki channel nostalgia into their menu, spotlighting familiar dishes from across the country. Expect a homestyle approach to bar bites and a few fun reinterpretations of street food and regional classics. Even the drink offerings stay away from flashy gimmicks. The cocktails celebrate fun and simple flavours rather than theatrics.





Where: Kona Kona All Day Bar, Ground Floor, Kuber Complex, Unit No. 27-30, Off New Link Rd, near Oberoi Chambers, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai.

6. KICO - Kicks & Cocktails, Andheri West

KICO is touted to be India's first experiential cocktail bar inspired by sneaker culture. The space features a convergence of nightlife, streetwear, and creative storytelling. Kico was established by Gurmeet Arora, Atul Chopra, and Ranbir Nagpal (who also founded Yazu and Juliette). Guests can enjoy a unique vibe at this bar, thanks to artistic sneaker installations by Sumeesh Menon, special retail drops and graffiti-covered interiors. The cocktail menu's theme revolves around iconic sneakers. The food menu features globally inspired shared plates that pair well with their cocktails.





Where: KICO - Kicks & Cocktails, Raheja Classique, 12, P Tandon Marg, off New Link Road, Phase D, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, Andheri.

7. DEA, Prabhadevi

DEA is a new fine-dining destination that aims to bring together fire, fermentation, and storytelling on your plate. This Prabhadevi restaurant is he latest concept from Abhimanyu Jakhar of Jakhar Hospitality. The open kitchen and central Robata grill showcase traditional techniques, while the restaurant's narrative and interiors draw from mythological symbolism. Its name is a nod to a goddess born from fire and chaos. Executive Chef Jayesh Patnaik leads the kitchen while mixologist Santosh Kukreti curates the bar experience at DEA.





Where: DEA, Bengal Chemicals Bhavan, 6th, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road, Prabhadevi.

8. Osttaad, Santacruz

Osttaad has reopened in a new space in Santacruz. The menu spans Persia, the Middle East, and North India, with a focus on slow-cooked meats, vibrant rice dishes, and meticulously spiced gravies. The interiors reflect a refined sensibility, with soft lighting, intricate jaali patterns, and muted textures that nod to Islamic architecture. It has been envisioned as a place that invites unhurried conversation and reflection while indulging in rich delights.





Where: Osttaad, Ground Floor, Savoy Chambers, Linking Road, near Porsche Showroom, Hasmukh Nagar, Santacruz (West).

9. Berlin Brew Beer Garden, Andheri

Craft beer destination Berlin Brew has expanded its presence with the launch of a second branch, named Berlin Brew Beer Garden. This rooftop, pet-friendly venue in Andheri has been inspired by Berlin's iconic garden pubs. The wonderful ambience is enhanced by distressed wood floors, antique steins, graffiti walls, and warm Edison lighting. It is perfect for casual hangs or cosy evening outings. On tap is a robust lineup of draft beers, from Belgian Wit and Dunkelweizen to Stout and Hefeweizen. Guest can pair their drinks with classic bar bites, pizzas, pastas, and hearty Indian mains.





Where: Berline Brew Beer Garden, 2nd Floor, Samarth Vaibhav Building, near Tarapore Towers, Tarapore Gardens, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Andheri.