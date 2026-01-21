After the rush of the festive season, slow down just enough to make room for new habits, new plans, and new places to try. As 2026 begins, discover a fresh crop of restaurants across the city, perfectly timed for this quieter, more intentional moment. These new spots aren't about rushing in and out: they're about settling in, catching up, and letting meals stretch a little longer. Whether it's a bar meant for easy evenings or a restaurant built around comfort and conversation, the focus is on atmosphere as much as what's on the plate. Together, these openings set the tone for the year ahead, inviting diners to start the new year by eating out thoughtfully, discovering new favourites, and enjoying the simple pleasure of good food and good company.

New Mumbai Restaurants To Visit In 2026

1. Ummrao Saaj, Andheri

Ummrao Saaj is a new restaurant offering a contemporary reimagining of Awadhi cuisine at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport. It is anchored in a philosophy of honouring tradition without being confined by it. The ambience mirrors this ethos through a layered design journey that transitions from enclosed, heritage-inspired elements to freer, more expressive spaces, symbolising evolution without erasure. The menu draws from Awadhi culinary techniques such as slow cooking and gentle spice layering, which are presented with contemporary plating and flavour balance. The cocktail programme is guided by Indian classical music, translating moods and raags into spirit-forward creations using Indian ingredients.

Ummrao Saaj Address: Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri - Kurla Road, opposite Carnival Cinemas, Hanuman Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai.





2. Soraia, Mahalaxmi

Photo Credit: Soraia

Set within the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Soraia is envisioned as a destination restaurant that feels immersive yet unforced, combining European garden aesthetics with soulful Indian elements. Founded by Afsana Verma, Amit Verma, and Dhaval Udeshi, the restaurant has been designed by Gauri Khan as a layered sanctuary where indoor and outdoor spaces merge seamlessly. The kitchen is led by Chef Hitesh Shanbhag, whose approach bridges Indian and European influences through an ingredient-driven lens. The menu follows a seasonal, nature-inspired structure, allowing flavours to move fluidly across geographies. At the bar, Beverage Director Fay Barretto introduces Mumbai's first omakase-style cocktail experience, where drinks are shaped by regional Indian landscapes and storytelling, with an added emphasis on social impact through women-led community initiatives.

Soraia Address: Racecourse, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.





3. Samaa, Vile Parle

Samaa at Fairmont Mumbai is an open-air, poolside restaurant inspired by Mediterranean coastal living. It embraces the romance of sunset dining under the open sky, with warm lighting, water reflections, and a relaxed yet polished atmosphere. The food emphasises Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours, approached with a balance of light, al fresco offerings and heartier evening preparations that suit long, lingering meals. The menu style focuses on freshness, craftsmanship, and familiarity rather than theatrics. Samaa aims to be a calm counterpoint to the city's pace: a place where setting, service, and cuisine work together to create a sense of escapism without excess.

Samaa Address: Fairmont Mumbai, T2, C 06, Airport Road, Vile Parle East, Mumbai.





4. Rasmanthan, Andheri

Rasmanthan brings a premium, pure-vegetarian thali experience to Andheri West, rooted in the culinary traditions of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Founded by hospitality professionals Jino Joseph and Gee Varghese, the restaurant celebrates the idea of abundance, warmth, and shared dining through a thoughtfully curated unlimited thali format. The concept draws from Indian hospitality traditions while presenting them in a refined, contemporary setting. The kitchen is led by an experienced team of Rajasthani chefs who follow generational recipes and daily-changing menus shaped by seasonality and festivity. Meals are served on traditional kansa thalis, reinforcing the restaurant's emphasis on heritage and mindful dining. The interiors echo this philosophy through rich colours, soft lighting, and understated detailing that elevate the experience without overpowering it.

Rasmanthan Address: 1st Floor, Ambica Acropolis Building, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai.





5. Fielia, Mahalaxmi

Photo Credit: Fielia

Fielia is a new invite-only cocktail bar located on the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, offering a concept-driven experience unlike anything else in the city. Created by Afsana Verma, Amit Verma, and Dhaval Udeshi, and designed by Gauri Khan, the space reimagines a historic structure into a dramatic, theatre-like environment. With mezzanine balconies, double-height ceilings, and a bar positioned as the visual focal point, Fielia unfolds as a "Cocktail Cinema," where atmosphere and narrative are as important as the drinks themselves. The beverage programme is led by Beverage Director Fay Barretto and revolves around evolving themes, beginning with a narrative exploring indulgence, mythology, and scandal through sensory storytelling. Cocktails are designed to be experienced rather than simply consumed, supported by theatrical service and character-driven bartending. The food offerings, curated by Chef Hitesh Shanbhag, complement this approach with an aperitivo-style menu intended for grazing and sharing.

Fielia Address: Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.





6. 8ish, Nariman Point

8ish at Nariman Point is a relaxed, mood-driven cocktail bar that marks a new chapter for Rachel Goenka, Founder and CEO of Founder & CEO of The Chocolate Spoon Company. Conceived as a counterpoint to Mumbai's fast-paced schedules, the bar is meant to be a place designed for unhurried evenings, casual drop-ins, and lingering conversations. The interiors strike a balance between polish and ease, with warm textures, subdued lighting, and a strong central bar that anchors the room. The bar programme is led by Jishnu A.J., whose ingredient-first approach draws from foraged, regional, and globally sourced elements preserved through traditional and modern techniques. The cocktail menu is structured around mood and emotion, celebrating indigenous knowledge with contemporary methods to create drinks that feel expressive yet approachable. Food follows a similar philosophy, focusing on comfort-led plates designed for sharing, with influences spanning European, Indian, and Mediterranean traditions.

8ish Address: Ground Floor, Express Towers, Plot A, Ramnath Goenka Marg, next to HDFC Bank, Nariman Point, Mumbai.





7. Houdini, Lower Parel

Photo Credit: Houdini

Houdini in Lower Parel is a theatrically styled restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the life and legacy of legendary illusionist Harry Houdini. Founded by Sasha Tasgaonkar, the concept is envisioned as an accessible yet immersive escape: a "third place" between work and home. Interiors lean into drama and nostalgia, with bold colours, illusion-inspired details, and layered spaces that encourage exploration, from intimate corners to statement communal zones. The kitchen is led by Chef Krishna Khetle, whose cuisine-agnostic menu focuses on indulgent, familiar flavours reworked with creativity and regional influences. At the bar, India's pioneering mixologist Shatbhi Basu curates a cocktail programme rooted in theatrical presentation and bold flavour play, designed to surprise without intimidation. Beyond food and drink, Houdini extends into live entertainment, DJs, and interactive performances.

Houdini Address: Mathuradas Mill Compound, Plot 126, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.





8. Oju, Colaba

Oju made its Mumbai debut in Colaba as a high-energy, cocktail-forward Japanese dining destination, opening above Neuma (within a restored heritage bungalow on Mandlik Road). Conceptualised by Neuma (co-owned by Karan Johar along with Truepalate Hospitality founders Ankit Tayal, Anshul Goel, and Vartik Tihara), the restaurant spotlights refined Japanese craft with a global, contemporary sensibility. Interiors by Aayushi Malik transition from an intimate indoor bar to a lush outdoor setting, creating a natural flow for long dinners and late nights. The culinary programme is helmed by Chef Mahmoud Mohamed Awadalla Gaber, alongside Chef Nitin Bhardwaj, bringing together precision-driven Japanese techniques and extensive global experience. The menu emphasises in-house processes, depth of flavour, and technical discipline across cold plates, grills, and rice-based preparations. The bar is led by Mukesh, whose cocktail programme centres on Japanese highballs, inventive signatures, and a strong zero-proof offering.

Oju Mumbai Address: 1st Floor, Garden Chalet 4/6, Mandlik Road, near Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.





9. The Penang Table, Bandra

Photo Credit: The Penang Table

The Penang Table in Bandra West is a premium-casual restaurant dedicated to Malaysian cuisine, bringing a relatively underrepresented culinary tradition to Mumbai's dining map. The restaurant is led by Kishore DF, along with Parth Purandare as co-founder. The concept celebrates Malaysia's multicultural food heritage, shaped by Malay, Chinese, Indian, indigenous, and colonial influences. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Mitesh Rangras, whose menu approach focuses on balance, layered flavours, and storytelling rooted in memory and tradition. Complementing the food is a cocktail programme by Pranav Modi, designed to echo Malaysian flavour profiles without overpowering the dining experience. The spacious interiors lean towards a relaxed bistro aesthetic, with natural light, hand-painted tiles, greenery, and bamboo accents creating an earthy daytime feel, while warmer tones and mural artwork enhance the depth of evening meals.

The Penang Table Address: 1st Floor, VN Sphere Mall, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.





10. Kaspers, Bandra

Photo Credit: Kaspers

Kaspers in Bandra West is a neighbourhood bistro from restaurateur duo Jay Yousuf and Gauri Devidayal of Food Matters Group, adding a more intimate, everyday expression to their portfolio of well-known dining destinations. Tucked just off Hill Road, the 1,000-square-foot space is envisioned as an approachable yet worldly bistro: one that celebrates the rhythm of European dining while maintaining the familiarity of a local hangout. The concept and menu are the work of Chef Will Aghajanian, drawing from his global culinary journey while keeping the focus on comfort, simplicity, and repeat visits. The interiors feel layered and characterful, with rich colours, mosaic flooring, and a zinc-topped bar creating a setting that is equal parts relaxed and refined. Artistic elements play a key role in shaping the mood, with hand-painted frescoes by American artist Kacper Abolik lending the space a whimsical, personal touch. The food philosophy centres on classic bistro sensibilities interpreted through seasonal ingredients, while the drinks programme leans on timeless cocktails with subtle house twists, supported by a well-rounded wine list.

Kaspers Address: Classic Corner, 7/8, St. Andrews Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.





11. Siciliana, Lower Parel

Siciliana, located in Lower Parel at Palladium Mall's Gourmet Village, is a relaxed yet immersive tribute to the spirit of Southern Italy. It is a venture of Speciality Restaurants Limited, helmed by Anjan Chatterjee. The restaurant is designed around the idea of convivial, unhurried dining where conversation and shared moments take precedence. The sunlit interiors evoke the feel of a Mediterranean piazza, blending terracotta tones, Sicilian tile motifs, and contemporary elegance to create a space that feels welcoming and gently escapist. The culinary direction is guided by Sabyasachi Gorai (Chef Saby), whose approach focuses on traditional Italian techniques, high-quality ingredients, and plates designed for sharing and lingering over. The menu draws from Sicily's coastal and rustic culinary traditions, emphasising simplicity, generosity, and natural flavours, while the drinks programme complements this with Italian-inspired cocktails and a thoughtfully curated wine list.

Siciliana Address: Third Floor, Gourmet Village, Phoenix Palladium, Unit No, T-30, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.





12. TAP Chembur

TAP expands its footprint in Mumbai with a new rooftop destination in Chembur, marking the brand's sixth outpost and over a decade of presence in the city's nightlife scene. Perched on the 18th floor, the space offers sweeping skyline views and a breezy, open-air setting designed for everything from after-work drinks to large celebrations. Spanning approximately 7,000 square feet, the rooftop allows guests to move easily between relaxed evenings and high-spirited nights. The menu stays true to TAP's crowd-pleasing identity, offering a wide-ranging selection that spans global bar favourites, comfort-driven mains, and familiar classics designed for easy ordering and sharing. The bar anchors the experience with a mix of playful signature cocktails, dependable classics, and a strong selection of beers and wines.

TAP Chembur Address: 2WX4+6X8, Ghatla, Chembur, Mumbai.



