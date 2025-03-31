Who can say no to Lamb Keema served with tandoori roti or naan? We can't, and so is the case with New Zealand-born chef and YouTuber Andy Hearnden, known by his moniker Andy Cooks. Chef Andy regularly posts engaging cooking videos on his social media platforms. He recently shared a video of how to make lamb keema and everyone was impressed with his perfect cooking skills. The rich flavours of the keema alongside the softness of naan have the potential to uplift every food enthusiast's mood. At the beginning of the video, the chef can be seen relishing a wholesome bite of a naan dipped into the juicy lamb keema. He says, “Lamb Keema - for how easy that is, it is pretty tasty.”

In the caption of the video, the chef then revealed the ingredients and method for preparing the delicious Lamb Keema platter.

How To Make Lam Keema As Shared By Chef Andy | Easy And Tasty Lamb Keema Curry Recipe

Andy begins by cutting small pieces of the lamb. He then puts these inside a meal slicer for the keema consistency. Following this, the chef can be seen very chopping potatoes, red onion, ginger, garlic and green chillies into smaller pieces. Then, he instructs in his caption, “Heat a pot over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cloves, allowing them to infuse for 1.5–2 minutes. Next, add the garlic and grated ginger, and fry for 1 minute. Add the red onion, green chillies, and a pinch of salt, stirring well, and continue to fry for 3 minutes.” The chef continues, “Add the lamb mince, stirring well. Turn the heat to high, breaking up the mince as it cooks until it starts to brown, about 6–7 minutes. Add the chilli powder, garam masala, ground coriander, and another pinch of salt. Mix well.” Now, add the diced potatoes and pour in 250–300 ml (1–1 1/4 cups) of water. He says, “Stir well, bring to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to medium and cover with a lid. Cook for 25–30 minutes, stirring every 5–10 minutes, until the potatoes are fully cooked.” In the last minute of cooking, the chefs instructs to add the frozen peas and cook for 1 more minute, then stir in the fresh coriander.

Finally, the meal is ready to be served with steamed white rice or naan.





