Ground meat, also called mince or minced meat, is meat finely chopped by a grinder or a chopping knife. The meat could be pork, veal, lamb, goat meat, and poultry. Ground meat can be used to make various dishes such as meatballs, patties, kebabs, sausages and so on. Ground meat is tender, easy to cook, and versatile in customising flavour and shape. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the list of the 100 best ground meat dishes in the world. Keema from India secured the 4th spot on the list.





Keema is a minced lamb or chicken meat dry dish or curry, flavoured with ginger-garlic paste, chilli, onions, ghee, garam masala spices and often contains green peas. The name of the dish means minced meat in Urdu. Keema is best served hot with pav buns or naan and other flatbreads. It can also be used as a filling for yummy samosas, wraps and parathas.

Photo: iStock



According to TasteAtlas, the best ground meat dish in the world is Tire Koftesi from Turkiye. Tire Koftesi consists of minced meat (lamb or a mix of beef and lamb), breadcrumbs or stale bread soaked in milk or water, onions, garlic, and various spices. The meat is then shallow-fried until it has a crispy exterior. This dish is especially loved for its soft and juicy texture.





Here Are The Top 10 Ground Meat Dishes In The World:

Tire Koftesi from Turkiye Leskovacki Rostilj from Serbia Adana Kebap from Turkiye Keema from India Travnicki Cevapi from Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina Guru Khingal from Azerbaijan Sarma from Turkiye Polpette from Italy Cevapi from Bosnia and Herzegovina Braised Pork Rice (Lu rou fan) from Taiwan

