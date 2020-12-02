Nigella Lawson Is Craving 'Dal Chaval' And Indian Foodies Are Loving It

Nigella Lawson's recent Instagram post got Indian foodies drooling.

Highlights Nigella Lawson is a renown cookbook author and chef

She recently posted on Instagram about a soothing Dal Chawal

Her post was a hit with foodies from India

Nothing makes our chests swell up with pride more than Indian food getting well-deserved global recognition. A number of foreign dignitaries, too, have shown their affinity and fondness towards Indian dishes, including the US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. A recent post by writer and television cook Nigella Lawson took desi Instagram by surprise. She took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of one of the most popular comfort foods in India - the humble Dal Chawal. Take a look:





(Also Read: How Dal-Chawal May Be the Best Food Combo for a Protein Boost)





"Meanwhile, over on @foodim, this soothing picture of Dal Chaval (rice and lentil soup) by @nutsisnitin is #postoftheweek. Am hoping Nitin might give us the recipe! Will keep you posted," wrote Nigella Lawson in her post. There's no denying that Dal Chawal holds a special place in our hearts, which is why Lawson's post went viral garnering 18k likes and counting on Instagram.





Hundreds of excited users poured in their comments, completely agreeing with Nigella Lawson about how Dal Chawal was the ultimate soothing meal. "I love it!! Simple yet delicious," wrote one user while another commented, "This is my everyday lunch!" "This photo makes me feel warm and cozy," said another user on Instagram while another explained how Dal Chawal was, "Building blocks of my existence."





Promoted

Many other Indian foodies shared their own recipes and combinations, pairing Dal Chawal with other accompaniments such as ghee, mint chutney or some pickle. There's no denying that this classic dish is indeed an all-time favourite. What do you like to pair Dal Chawal with? Or do you prefer it simply as it is? Tell us in the comments below!





Click here for a step-by-step recipe of a classic Urad Dal and here for the correct recipe to make rice.







