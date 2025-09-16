Swiggy has quietly rolled out a standalone app called Toing, which is currently live in select locations in Pune. The app is aimed at price-conscious users, mainly for college students and young professionals, and lists meals largely in the Rs 100- Rs 150 range, with some items available for less than Rs 99. Swiggy has launched the app on both the Play Store and the App Store.

As per the report in Moneycontrol, "Bengaluru is already highly penetrated. In Pune, there is more scope to grow the business. The company is unlikely to scale beyond 4-5 regions in Pune for now."





NDTV has reached out to Swiggy for a comment, but they are yet to respond.

What Toing offers

Low price points: The Play Store listing says items start as low as Rs 49 and highlights many options under Rs 99; most dishes are listed as under Rs 250.

The Play Store listing says items start as low as Rs 49 and highlights many options under Rs 99; most dishes are listed as under Rs 250. Transparent pricing: The app states that all charges are clearly displayed with "no added fees, no hidden taxes."

The app states that all charges are clearly displayed with "no added fees, no hidden taxes." No surge pricing / capped delivery charges: Toing's listing and coverage note that delivery charges are capped, and surge fees will not apply.

Toing's listing and coverage note that delivery charges are capped, and surge fees will not apply. Large partner list for a pilot: The Play Store and early reports say users can order from familiar restaurants plus many more (the Play Store mentions around 1,000 partner outlets in the city).

The Play Store and early reports say users can order from familiar restaurants plus many more (the Play Store mentions around 1,000 partner outlets in the city). App design: Toing uses a green-and-pink colour scheme, a deliberate departure from Swiggy's usual orange.

Also Read:Swiggy Launches New Travel And Lifestyle App 'Crew': What It Does And How It Works

Customers can still order Rs 99 items through the main Swiggy app; Toing is intended to offer a wider curated selection of affordable meals under a separate brand.