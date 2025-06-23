From ordering food on the Swiggy app to getting groceries and daily essentials via Instamart, Swiggy is now expanding its services with a new app called Crew. The app is currently available for download but remains in beta mode, accessible only through invitations. So, what can users expect from this new platform? Crew aims to assist with everyday tasks across travel, food and lifestyle - like "landing an impossible dinner reservation, crafting the perfect anniversary surprise, or effortlessly organising your next vacation," according to its description.





Crew features an interactive interface where users can assign and manage tasks. The app description adds, "Blending intuitive technology with genuine human care, Crew makes every interaction delightful and every task feel seamlessly taken care of."





Screenshots on the app showcase examples of such tasks, including: "Plan a trip for me to Paris!", "Please book a table for 2 at Naru", and "Help me find a gift for Sonal's housewarming party." Another screenshot confirms that each of these tasks has been completed.

Swiggy is yet to officially comment on the new Crew app.





Also Read:Rapido's Foray Into Food Delivery In India Sparks Social Media Debate





Previously, in May, Instamart dropped parent Swiggy from its name, in a strategic move aimed at carving out a standalone brand identity. Quick commerce is becoming a significant driver for the firm beyond its food delivery businesses. Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety has spoken at multiple instances about how the company expects Instamart to surpass food delivery in terms of both penetration and scale.