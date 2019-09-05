Now Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 For 1 Tea And 1 Coffee, But He's Not Complaining!

Comedian Kiku Sharda's 'exorbitant' bill in Bali made Twitter go LOL

When actor Rahul Bose posted a video of his order of fruit costing INR 442 at a five star hotel in Chandigarh, the tweet went viral, triggering a debate on whether or not it's justified for hotels to charge as much as they do for basic services. Bose's very public complaint had resulted in a fine on the hotel imposed by the city's Excise and Taxation Department. Following this another user had complained about a hotel in Mumbai charging INR 1,700 for two boiled eggs. Now comedian and actor Kiku Sharda has also posted a picture of his bill at an eating joint in Bali, Indonesia. Sharda shared the picture of his bill for one cup of tea and one cappuccino on Twitter and the grand total of these two drinks was 78,650. But Sharda didn't post the picture to complain and in fact said that he was okay with the price.





The twist to the tale is that the above mentioned amount was in Indonesian Rupiah and when converted to Indian Rupee, the amount roughly comes up to INR 400. The tweet seemed to be a cheeky and light-hearted take on the banana and boiled eggs incidents, both of which had gone viral and had elicited some anger from Twitter users. Kiku Sharda captioned his picture on Twitter as, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee". (sic)





Take a look:





My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayeepic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN



— kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

In true Twitter style, Sharda's fans replied to his joke with some jokes of their own. "A lunch cost me 6L in bali, food was not that good but the view was awesome", said a user. "Who says Indian Rupee is falling?", said another. Kiku Sharda is very popular among fans of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The show regularly hosts Bollywood celebrities and Kiku Sharda plays the character of Bachcha Yadav on the show.







