It all started with cricket. But somehow, it ended with sambar becoming the main character of the night. After Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in a thrilling match, fans were already emotional, dramatic, and fully charged. That's when Zomato decided to jump in.

Zomato's ‘Bengaluru Sambar > Chennai Sambar' Stance Fuelled A Debate

In a post on X, Zomato declared their opinion and wrote, “Bengaluru sambar > Chennai sambar.” And this one line completely exploded the internet. At first, it looked like a joke. But within minutes, the comments section turned into a full-on debate. People weren't just replying, they were defending their cities like warriors.

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Chennai fans immediately hit back. One user wrote, “Chennai sambar >>> Bengaluru sugar water.” Another questioned, “Do you even know what real sambar tastes like?” A true lover of Chennai sambar declared, “In IPL only Bengaluru wins… in real life, Chennai wins in food.”

On the other side, Bengaluru supporters didn't stay quiet either. A loyalist commented, “RCB already proved who's better… now sambar too!” Another agreed, “Finally someone said it!” Suddenly, a cricket match had turned into a regional food war, and nobody was backing down.

Loyalists Are Wholeheartedly Defending Their Favourite

Things got even funnier when Chennai people decided to defend their sambar with all their might. Some fans were so offended that they posted videos of themselves deleting the Zomato app. Imagine uninstalling a food app because of another food; the irony is beautiful.





While some were fighting, others were just having fun. One person shared a collage comparing jaggery (gud) and sambar, basically saying Bengaluru sambar is just sweet syrup. Another joked, “You're a food delivery company… please learn the difference between dessert and main course.” Someone even tried to suggest a truce, recommending, “Best combo: Bangalore dosa with Chennai sambar.”





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While Chennai people were taking oaths to ditch Zomato, one fan of Bengaluru sambar said they're switching loyalty from Swiggy to Zomato. Because clearly, cricket loyalty now extends to food delivery apps too.





Chennai fans will say their sambar is richer, more authentic, and unbeatable. Bengaluru fans will proudly defend their version with equal passion. Are you team Chennai or team Bengaluru?