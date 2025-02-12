Packaged ramen is a go-to meal for convenience, but it rarely matches the depth and richness of traditional Asian flavours. The pre-mixed seasoning often falls short of the home-cooked essence of real ramen. However, transforming instant noodles into something more wholesome and flavourful is easier than you think. By adding fresh ingredients, seasoning thoughtfully, and incorporating protein, you can upgrade your ramen into a balanced, satisfying dish - no fancy ingredients or complicated steps required.

A cube of ramen from the packaged instant ramen

Photo Credit: Pexels

Is Ramen Healthy?

Instant ramen on its own isn't the most nutritious choice, but with the right add-ins, it can become a well-balanced meal. Fresh vegetables boost flavour, texture, and essential vitamins. Peas, carrots, onions, broccoli, and spring onions add natural sweetness and make the broth more robust. Protein sources like grilled chicken, a soft-boiled egg, or mushrooms increase the nutritional value, making the dish more filling and wholesome.

Ramen can potentially be a well-balanced meal

Photo Credit: Unsplash

What Are the 3 Key Ingredients for Better Ramen?

Three simple ingredients can take your ramen to the next level - sesame oil, garlic, and soy sauce.

Sesame oil adds a deep, nutty aroma, enhancing the overall taste.

Garlic brings warmth and a rich depth of flavour.

Soy sauce ties everything together with its savoury, slightly tangy essence.

Also Read: 5 Fun And Interesting Ways To Cook Ramen At Home

The 3 indispensable ingredients of Ramen

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Together, these elements create a bowl of ramen that's bold, aromatic, and satisfying.





Ingredients:

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp ginger paste

Half cup mushrooms (sliced)

Spring onions (finely chopped)

Green peas

Carrots (thinly sliced)

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp crushed peanuts

1 pack of instant ramen

Water

Salt (to taste)

How to Make Ramen Step by Step:

1. Heat sesame oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté garlic and ginger for about 30 seconds until fragrant.





2. Add mushrooms, spring onions, peas, and carrots. Cook for about 5 minutes until softened.





3. Sprinkle a pinch of salt over the vegetables.





4. Pour in water and soy sauce, letting the mixture simmer for 5 minutes.





5. Add ramen noodles and cook until they soften and separate.





6. Adjust salt to taste and stir well.





Toppings for Extra Protein:





For a heartier bowl, add:

Grilled Chicken

Soft-boiled egg (halved)

Grilled tofu

Also Read: Try This 3-ingredient Grilled Chicken Recipe For A Quick Dinner Fix





Dressing for Extra Crunch:





Finish with crushed peanuts and toasted sesame seeds for added texture and depth.

Your hearty bowl of Ramen is ready!

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This easy ramen recipe is not only rich in flavour but also packed with protein and nutrients. A few simple upgrades turn a basic bowl into a comforting, satisfying meal. Enjoy!





Also Read: How To Make Spicy Chilli Oil Ramen In 10 Minutes